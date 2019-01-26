ATA Introduces 2019-2020 America's Road Team as Trucking Ambassadors

ARLINGTON, Va., Jan. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, American Trucking Associations announced its new team of 18 professional truck drivers to the 2019-2020 class of America's Road Team. The drivers will immediately begin their service as the premier group of trucking industry ambassadors to the general public, elected officials and members of the media.

"These drivers represent the diverse experiences of the 3.5 million professional drivers across the country and will be able to bring their unique stories to new, critical audiences as part of America's Road Team," said ATA President and CEO Chris Spear. "ATA is very excited to begin working with this group of professional, respected drivers and see them continue spreading the positive image of the trucking industry. We are extremely proud of them, as are their companies and families."

America's Road Team is an outreach initiative that utilizes professional truck drivers to impress upon the motoring public, lawmakers, and media the importance of the trucking industry. Since it was established in 1986, America's Road Team has educated millions of drivers about the trucking industry's safety record, necessity, and professionalism.

"These Captains have dedicated their lives to spreading the message of safe driving while promoting a positive perception of the trucking industry. They are leaders in their communities, role models in their companies, and truly embody the professionalism and dedication that comes with the passion that they have for the industry," said ATA Senior Advisor and Executive Vice President of Industry Affairs Elisabeth Barna. "This new class represents everything we strive to promote about our industry and its professionals."

The Captains will have the opportunity to share their passion for trucking as they travel the country on behalf of ATA and the industry. They will share their experiences as professional truck drivers and the critical role the industry plays in the delivery of goods and services while also stressing the importance of a safety-first mentality. The drivers will continue to work full-time for their ATA member companies, appearing on behalf of ATA anywhere from 3-5 days per month. The new Captains will tour the country in ATA's Interstate One Image Truck, an American flag emblazoned Volvo VNL 760, featuring a state-of-the-art truck driving simulator and mobile classroom.

"Volvo Trucks is honored to continue our sponsorship of America's Road Team with a brand new Volvo VNL 760 and take part in this week's selection of the 2019-2020 Captains," said Volvo Trucks North America President Peter Voorhoeve. "America's Road Team is one of the most visible groups of professional truck drivers in the country, and we believe their hard work and dedication pays dividends for our industry. We want to thank the Captains for their strong engagement and being passionate ambassadors of this great profession. We congratulate the new class of America's Road Team Captains and wish them the best of luck as they carry out their mission over the next two years."

ATA held its final round of selections from January 27-29 in Arlington, Virginia. The drivers were judged on their ability to express their knowledge of the industry, their skills in effective communication about safety and transportation, and their overall safe-driving record. The panel of judges included trucking executives and trade press.

"I'm excited to start off 2019 by welcoming these new Captains to the America's Road Team family. America's Road Team is an important tool for our industry and I can't wait to see how they will continue to spread our message of safety and professionalism," said ATA Chairman and professional truck driver Barry Pottle, president of Pottle's Transportation. "Everyone introduced tonight has earned their spot on the team through their hard work and dedication to safety and their passion for trucking.

After receiving their signature navy blue America's Road Team blazers, the 2019-2020 Captains will immediately begin their work in improving public perception of the trucking industry. Trucking industry professionals can support America's Road Team's mission by following the team's two-year journey on Facebook and Twitter and interacting with the Captains at major industry events, conferences and community visits.

The 2019-2020 America's Road Team Captains are:

William C. Bennett III, UPS Freight, Maytown, Pennsylvania

Sammy Brewster, ABF Freight, Powder Springs, Georgia

Jorge Chavez, Jetco Delivery, Houston, Texas

Timothy Chelette, Big G Express, Murfreesboro, Tennessee

James Clark, Penske Logistics, Otter Lake, Michigan

April Coolidge, Walmart Transportation, Mint Hill, North Carolina

Scott Davis, ABF Freight, Kearney, Missouri

Douglas Frombaugh, FedEx Freight, Carlisle, Pennsylvania

William Goins, Old Dominion, Cloverdale, Indiana

Billy Hambrick, Werner Enterprises, Yoder, Wyoming

Russell James, YRC Freight, Bonner, Montana

Gary Martin, FedEx Ground, Galt, California

William McNamee, Carbon Express, Christopher, Illinois

Tina Peterson, FedEx Ground, Blaine, Minnesota

Theldorine "Dee" Sova, Prime Inc., Sacramento, California

Ronald Vandermark, UPS Freight, Delran, New Jersey

Nicolette Weaver, FedEx Freight, New Bloomfield, Pennsylvania

Todd Wilemon, ABF Freight, Fulton, Mississippi

To learn more about the 2019-2020 America's Road Team and view the team's biographies, visit the official America's Road Team webpage.

The America's Road Team, sponsored by Volvo Trucks, is a national public outreach program led by a small group of professional truck drivers who share superior driving skills, remarkable safety records and a strong desire to spread the word about safety on the highway. www.americasroadteam.com.

