ATA Names SkyBitz a 2020 ATA Corporate Partner

ARLINGTON, Va., Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, American Trucking Associations announced that SkyBitz has been named an ATA Corporate Partner for 2020, as part of the Federation's Featured Product program.

"Our affiliate and individual members are the voice behind America's trucking industry, and they have a lot to say," said ATA President and CEO Chris Spear. "The rate at which the global shipping and logistics landscape is evolving is unprecedented, and for national carriers to remain competitive, they must be hard-wired into what's happening in government, economics, state legislation, and technology. Partnering with companies like SkyBitz allows us the opportunity to connect our members with technology leaders so they can continue to grow their logistics business here in the USA."

SkyBitz allows providers in the transportation and logistics industry to focus on the day to day operations more efficiently by leveraging robust fleet management tools that streamline business functions and increase profits. SkyBitz will continue to shed light on new technology that improves dispatch services, maintenance, and the proper utilization of data for business-wide systems optimization.

"SkyBitz has been a leader in delivering best-in-breed fleet management solutions to the transportation and logistics space for over three decades," said Terri Lucas, SkyBitz' vice president of sales. "Our partnership with ATA enables us to be at the forefront of economic and regulatory issues affecting companies large and small. The partnership provides an educational platform that helps us deliver new ideas, technological advancements, and community-based solutions this industry needs to keep up with global demand."

A complete list of ATA Featured Product companies is available at www.atabusinesssolutions.com or by calling 866-821-3468.

SkyBitz, a Telular AMETEK brand, delivers end-to-end asset management solutions for businesses seeking to improve margins by automating workflow and human processes using intelligent data and devices. With over 30 years of commercial telematics experience, we provide rapidly deployable solutions for customers in oil and gas, transportation and logistics, and industrial markets.

AMETEK Inc. is a leading global manufacturer of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices with annualized sales of approximately $4.8 billion.

American Trucking Associations is the largest national trade association for the trucking industry. Through a federation of 50 affiliated state trucking associations and industry-related conferences and councils, ATA is the voice of the industry America depends on most to move our nation's freight. Follow ATA on Twitter or on Facebook. Trucking Moves America Forward

