ATA Presents Mike Russell Trucking Image Awards at MCE

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, American Trucking Associations presented the Mike Russell Trucking Image Awards to one motor carrier, one trucking affiliated organization, one professional truck driver, and one allied company. ATA also presented an honorable mention award in the affiliated category.

"Safety is paramount in trucking, and every day men and women throughout every aspect of our industry do their part to further the safety-first image we are trying to create," said ATA Chairman David Manning, president of TCW Inc. "However, when we find that an individual, company, or organization has exceeded these expectations, we set out to recognize these parties for their efforts. The winners present today are those individuals."

The awards honor trucking's champions of image, professionalism and safety, and recognize individuals and groups that use innovative approaches to improve the image of the trucking industry. This year's winners of the Mike Russell Trucking Image Awards are:

The Tennessee Trucking Association Foundation for their partnership with state transportation offices to develop statewide educational and medical programs aimed at the safety and well-being of senior drivers. The association accomplished this while continuing their high school share the road programs, demonstrating that road safety should and can be accessible at any stage of life. Tennessee also supports a state Road Team.

for their partnership with state transportation offices to develop statewide educational and medical programs aimed at the safety and well-being of senior drivers. The association accomplished this while continuing their high school share the road programs, demonstrating that road safety should and can be accessible at any stage of life. also supports a state Road Team. Werner Enterprises Inc. for creating a culture of pride in their organization and support of their employees, which in turn creates positive ambassadors for the trucking industry. From their support of veterans and current military members to their participation in the Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure events, they reflect a positive image of a life in the trucking industry recently exemplified by Werner's impressive appearance as industry representatives at the White House.

for creating a culture of pride in their organization and support of their employees, which in turn creates positive ambassadors for the trucking industry. From their support of veterans and current military members to their participation in the Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure events, they reflect a positive image of a life in the trucking industry recently exemplified by Werner's impressive appearance as industry representatives at the White House. Pilot Flying J for creating a positive image of truck drivers and the company's prolific record of community involvement, including fundraising for United Way and Wreaths Across America. Pilot Flying J is also recognized for their steadfast dedication to creating a positive image of the industry through their support of Trucking Moves America Forward.

for creating a positive image of truck drivers and the company's prolific record of community involvement, including fundraising for United Way and Wreaths Across America. Pilot Flying J is also recognized for their steadfast dedication to creating a positive image of the industry through their support of Trucking Moves America Forward. America's Road Team Captain and FedEx Freight professional truck driver Don Logan for his tireless work toward creating a positive culture within the trucking industry and demonstrating the positive role of the industry to external audiences. From his role in the establishment of a FedEx Road Team, to his legacy of success at state and national truck driving competitions, Captain Don Logan sets a standard of professionalism for all truck drivers.

for his tireless work toward creating a positive culture within the trucking industry and demonstrating the positive role of the industry to external audiences. From his role in the establishment of a FedEx Road Team, to his legacy of success at state and national truck driving competitions, Captain sets a standard of professionalism for all truck drivers. Honorable Mention : ATA recognized St. Christopher's Fund for providing more than $2.3 million in assistance to 2,336 over-the-road and regional drivers and their families when illness or injury has caused the driver to be out of work.

The Mike Russell Trucking Image Awards are named in honor of the late Mike Russell, a trucking industry supporter and former ATA vice president of public affairs, and are sponsored by HireRight.

"HireRight is excited to award these leaders in the trucking industry for promoting all the good that the industry does each day to improve our communities," said Dr. Todd Simo, HireRight managing director of transportation and drug and health screening. "The Mike Russell Trucking Image Awards are directly aligned with HireRight's mission to bring passionate, dedicated people into the trucking industry and help them succeed."

ATA President and CEO Chris Spear also introduced the Trucking Cares Foundation Premier Achievement Award during his ATA President's Address. The newly created award will recognize an individual or trucking industry group that "goes the extra mile to make a difference in the lives of others."

The first-ever Trucking Cares Foundation Premier Achievement Award was presented to professional truck driver Herschel Evans of Holland Inc.

Evans was acknowledged for establishing a truck rodeo called the Safety Drive for a Cure, a truck safety and skills competition benefiting the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation. Last year, Safety Drive for a Cure raised $30,550 with 116 drivers competing from 21 states with 31 sponsors.

Evans is also involved in the Convoy of Care, helping deliver critical supplies to families affected by major natural disasters, most recently through Hurricane Florence and Hurricane Michael relief deliveries. With the award, ATA's Trucking Cares Foundation provided Evans a check in the amount of $5,000 made out to the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation.

A full list of previous Mike Russell Trucking Image Award winners can be viewed on the official ATA Image and Outreach webpage.

American Trucking Associations is the largest national trade association for the trucking industry. Through a federation of 50 affiliated state trucking associations and industry-related conferences and councils, ATA is the voice of the industry America depends on most to move our nation's freight. Follow ATA on Twitter or on Facebook . Trucking Moves America Forward

SOURCE American Trucking Associations

Related Links

http://www.trucking.org

