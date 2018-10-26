ATA Recognizes Year's Best in Trucking

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the American Trucking Associations recognized several winners of the industry's top honors as part of the association's Leadership and Awards Luncheon at its annual Management Conference & Exhibition.

"Every day our industry provides countless examples of professionalism, hard work and commitment to safety," said ATA President and CEO Chris Spear. "Today, we take time to recognize those individuals who have gone above and beyond in their dedication to excellence and have earned the title of 'champion' over the past year."

Among those honored today were:

Scott Woodrome, a professional driver with FedEx Freight from Middletown, Ohio, Bendix Grand Champion of the 2018 National Truck Driving Championship

Phillip Pinter, a technician with FedEx Freight from Ida, Michigan, 2018 National Technician Skills Competition – TMC SuperTech – Grand Champion;

ATA National Truck Driver of the Year David Boyer, a professional driver with ABF Freight System and an America's Road Team Captain, from Wytheville, Virginia.

In addition, ATA honored three fleets with the ATA President's Award:

Sinclair Trucking Company, Salt Lake City, for fleets under 25 million miles;

Cargo Transporters, Claremont, North Carolina, for fleets between 25 million and 100 million miles; and

Hub Group, Oak Brook, Illinois, for fleets with more than 100 million miles.

The ATA President's Award goes to fleets who demonstrate innovative approaches to safety and go the extra mile to keep America's highways safe.

ATA will be announcing the winners of National Safety Director of the Year and National Safety Professional Award of Excellence at the Safety, Security & Human Resources National Conference & Exhibition, November 12-14, Long Beach, California.

Prior to the Awards Lunch, ATA's membership staff also honored Tom Lee, vice president of Empire Warehouse Inc., Denver, Colorado, with the 2018 Rocque Dameo Award for his service as an ATA State Vice President. Since 2014, the Dameo Award, has been awarded to ATA State Vice Presidents who have gone above and beyond in advancing the goals of the trucking industry and ATA. The award carries with it a $5,000 donation to the winner's state association.

