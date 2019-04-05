ATA Renews EBE Technologies as an ATA Corporate Partner

ARLINGTON, Va., April 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, American Trucking Associations announced that EBE Technologies is again recognized as an ATA Corporate Partner and its suite of enterprise software solutions for the transportation and logistics industry, known as SHIPS Enterprise Management Solutions, are again designated as ATA Business Solutions Featured Products.

"ATA values our members and the work that they put in on a day-to-day basis to make their companies as successful as possible," said ATA President and CEO Chris Spear. "With access to products and solutions like the ones offered by EBE Technologies, our members can continue to grow and succeed, which in turn benefits the trucking industry at large."

SHIPS, EBE's Enterprise Process and Content Management Solution suite, leverage automated decision support technology and an exception management approach to improve efficiency and increase profitability. According to the company, EBE's mobile-enabled enterprise solutions address most aspects of a company's organization, including imaging and workflow, billing and settlements, recruiting and onboarding, safety and risk management, driver performance, carrier management, and fleet maintenance. SHIPS integration capabilities provide access to information and documents from company dispatch, accounting, mobile communication, log audits, imaging and other related applications.

"We are proud to continue to support ATA as part of the ATA Corporate Partner program. EBE and ATA are committed to advocating for sustainability and profitability of the transportation industry," said EBE Technologies President Larry Kerr. "Our software applications have helped transportation providers throughout North America achieve continuous improvement objectives which is a common mission of both our organizations. We look forward to continuing to partner with ATA as we add value to ATA members and the industry it serves."

EBE is the leading provider of Transportation Specific Content and Process Management Applications. Serving nearly 600 clients, EBE has made a positive impact throughout their organizations in the areas of billing, settlements and accounts payable; recruiting, onboarding, safety, risk and training; carrier management, fleet maintenance and mobile data capture. Our next generation of workflow solutions, and compliance managed services offerings through InfoStream, a division of EBE, allow our clients to work by exception to maximize productivity, control costs, and increase profits across the Enterprise through the use of Automated Decision Support. Our integrated approach positions our clients to maximize their legacy system investments while extending the value of EBE's solution portfolio.

American Trucking Associations is the largest national trade association for the trucking industry. Through a federation of 50 affiliated state trucking associations and industry-related conferences and councils, ATA is the voice of the industry America depends on most to move our nation's freight. Follow ATA on Twitter or on Facebook . Trucking Moves America Forward .

