ATA Renews Relationship with ATA Featured Product Provider Shell Lubricants

ARLINGTON, Va., Nov. 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, American Trucking Associations announced it is renewing its relationship with Shell Lubricants as part of its ATA Featured Product program.

"Continued education on products helps to grow our industry by providing value to drivers and technicians, and ultimately contributes to the overall success of our fleets," said ATA President and CEO Chris Spear. "Companies who invest in products like the ones offered by Shell demonstrate commitment to their drivers and enhancing their fleet's operations."

Shell Lubricants manufactures lubricants for use in consumer, heavy industrial, and commercial transport applications.

"We are excited to launch Shell PROAcademy – Shell Lubricants' new web-based training tool available to our customers to help them educate and retain staff," said John Walters, Global Fleet Marketing Manager at Shell. "The expertise Shell provides as part of our relationship with our customers is second to none, and we are thrilled to make that expertise even more readily available through Shell PROAcademy."

Shell PROAcademy offers online learning modules that cover most common training topics and are available on desktop and mobile platforms for easy access. According to the company, MyMilesMatter reward points can be earned with the completion of each training module, which can be redeemed through the MyMilesMatter website for prizes such as gift cards and apparel.

The term 'Shell Lubricants' collectively refers to the companies of Royal Dutch Shell plc that are engaged in the lubricants business. Shell Lubricants companies lead the lubricants industry, supplying more than 11 percent of global lubricants volume.* The companies manufacture and blend products for use in consumer, heavy industrial and commercial transport applications. The Shell Lubricants portfolio of top-quality brands includes Pennzoil®, Quaker State®, FormulaShell®, Shell TELLUS®, Shell RIMULA®, Shell ROTELLA® T, Shell SPIRAX®, Shell Gadus® and Jiffy Lube®. http://www.shell.com

American Trucking Associations is the largest national trade association for the trucking industry. Through a federation of 50 affiliated state trucking associations and industry-related conferences and councils, ATA is the voice of the industry America depends on most to move our nation's freight. Follow ATA on Twitter or on Facebook . Trucking Moves America Forward .

