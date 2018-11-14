ATA Statement in Support of National Apprenticeship Week

ARLINGTON, Va., Nov. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- American Trucking Associations President and CEO Chris Spear today issued the following statement supporting National Apprenticeship Week:

"National Apprenticeship Week is shining a bright light on one of the key economic issues of our time: Creating a 21st century workforce that is equipped to fill the most important and demanding jobs.

"The trucking industry is all too familiar with this challenge, as indicated by the dire and growing shortage of qualified drivers and technicians. We also know the enormous value and incredible potential that apprenticeship programs offer – both to employers and job seekers alike.

"That is why earlier this year we answered President Trump's call to make a Pledge to the American Worker, as our association committed to 50,000 new and enhanced career opportunities over the next five years. As of today, the trucking industry already has more than 6,000 Americans participating in Registered Apprenticeships each year.

"We thank the Trump Administration for working hard to expand these vital programs, which will open even more opportunities throughout trucking and across the broader economy. As the nationwide chorus supporting apprenticeships grows even louder this week, we are proud to have our voice included."

American Trucking Associations is the largest national trade association for the trucking industry.

