ATA, TrueNorth Renew ATA Corporate Partner Program Agreement

ARLINGTON, Va., Sept. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, American Trucking Associations announced it is renewing TrueNorth Companies, an insurance and financial strategies firm, as an ATA Corporate Partner.

"Our membership consists of companies of all shapes and sizes, each with their own cost- and risk-based needs, so it is critical they have insurance options tailored to their individual needs," said ATA President and CEO Chris Spear. "Products like the ones offered by TrueNorth allow our members the opportunity to construct a plan that they feel will best maximize their investments and assets."

TrueNorth provides insurance and financial strategy planning focused on a holistic view of risk assessment and asset maximization.

"We are excited with the continuation of our engagement as an ATA Corporate Partner. We feel our mission to assist transportation companies and their people with protecting and maximizing assets, resources, and opportunities is consistent with ATA's initiatives," said Trent Tillman, Executive Vice President of TrueNorth's Transportation Division. "It is easy for us to invest in the ATA when our core values and objectives are in alignment. We look forward to a long lasting partnership."

TrueNorth offers products that allow transportation companies to assess risk management at a holistic level, focusing on strategies that impact the total cost of risk to allow them to make business decisions that will positively impact the company's sustainability and scalability. This, per TrueNorth, encapsulates their Enterprise Risk Management Strategy, and includes assistance with legal and compliance issues, cost-reduction technology, and loss prevention strategies.

According to the company, tools created by TrueNorth such as iNergyBI, an organizational data aggregator, or iNergyRMIS, a high-impact claims management system, allow transportation companies to assess risk and cost at a high level, as well as keep pace with the speed at which the trucking industry is growing.

A complete list of ATA Business Solutions Featured Product companies is available at www.atabusinesssolutions.com or by calling 866-821-3468.

TrueNorth® is an entrepreneurial insurance and financial strategies firm focused on providing integrated solutions to clients. Our firm specializes in assisting business and individuals with customized solutions for their insurance and financial strategies needs. For businesses, we provide risk management/property casualty, employee benefits, retirement plans, strategic continuation planning for business succession, consulting and education. We provide additional niche specific services for the construction, medical, and transportation industries. We provide individual solutions in personal home, auto, liability, financial planning and health insurance. Headquartered in Cedar Rapids with additional Iowa locations in Cedar Falls, Des Moines, and the Quad Cities. Across the country, we have sales offices in Colorado, Illinois, Michigan, Tennessee, and Texas.

American Trucking Associations is the largest national trade association for the trucking industry. Through a federation of 50 affiliated state trucking associations and industry-related conferences and councils, ATA is the voice of the industry America depends on most to move our nation's freight. Follow ATA on Twitter or on Facebook. Trucking Moves America Forward.

