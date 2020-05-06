ATA Unveils National Truck Driver Appreciation Week Logo Opens Online NTDAW Store

ARLINGTON, Va., May 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- This week, American Trucking Associations unveiled the 2020 National Truck Driver Appreciation Week logo as well as opened the official online store. While this year the official NTDAW will be held September 13-20, ATA wants to give our industry, and the general public, an opportunity to thank our professional truck drivers during these challenging times.

"National Truck Driver Appreciation Week has a new meaning this year," said ATA Chairman Randy Guillot, and president of Triple G Express. "Truck drivers have shown unparalleled bravery, perseverance, and dedication to our country, and not only has our industry remained grateful for their hard work, but the American people have taken notice and are thanking these heroes."

National Truck Driver Appreciation Week is an annual event when the trucking industry joins the public to thank the 3.5 million professional truck drivers dedicated to driving this economy forward. Each day, these professional men and women move Americans goods throughout this country while continuing to keep our highways safe.

During this pandemic, we have seen the growing recognition of the importance of our heroes behind the wheel. From elementary school students in Mississippi, to global fast food chains, to the President of the United States; millions have made it clear how much they appreciate and respect the tremendous work and impact of professional truck drivers.

Designed with professional trucker drivers in mind, the official NTDAW store features fan favorites, like the 2020 NTDAW Banner, 100% cotton t-shirts, and a blue and gray NTDAW branded cooler bag. Specialty products also include large insulated coolers, twisted tumblers, a TMAF 10-watt flashlight, and the famous I Heart Trucks trailer hitch cover.

The 2020 NTDAW official logo is available for industry affiliates and members of the public that would like to promote the National Truck Driver Appreciation Week.

ATA thanks ACT I, FedEx Freight, Old Dominion Freight Lines and PITT OHIO, all sponsors of National Truck Driver Appreciation Week.

American Trucking Associations is the largest national trade association for the trucking industry. Through a federation of 50 affiliated state trucking associations and industry-related conferences and councils, ATA is the voice of the industry America depends on most to move our nation's freight. Follow ATA on Twitter , Facebook , or at Trucking Moves America Forward .

