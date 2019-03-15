ATA Welcomes ACT 1's Continued Support of Trucking Industry Priorities

ARLINGTON, Va., March 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, American Trucking Associations announced its continued alliance with the Allied Committee for the Trucking Industry and their joint pursuit of promoting advocacy, ATA meetings, and the associations' targeted efforts to improve the industry.

"The continued support of ACT 1 is tremendous for ATA, as it allows us to continue focusing on the events and programs that we feel will help our industry grow and achieve its strategic priorities," said ATA President and CEO Chris Spear. "We are thankful for their support and the work that they and their suppliers give to both ATA and the trucking industry as a whole. We are excited to see what 2019 brings."

The Allied Committee for the Trucking Industry is comprised of leaders in transportation who are dedicated to enhancing the business environment of the industry. ATA will continue to provide them the opportunity to spread their stated message of providing business leaders with the opportunity to exchange ideas, forge new relationships, and build a stronger, more successful industry through networking and social events at some of the industry's leading conferences and exhibitions.

"ACT 1 is excited to extend our relationship with ATA as we work toward our shared goal of success within the trucking industry," said Amy Boerger, Vice President, Sales at Cummins, Inc. "Our vision is closely aligned with the associations' vision and we are excited to continue our committee's service to trucking companies."

ACT 1 has again committed to being a Premier Sponsor of ATA meetings including the ATA Technology & Maintenance Council's Annual Meeting & Transportation Technology Exhibition; the ATA Mid-Year Management Session; ATA's Safety Management Council's National Truck Driving Championships and National Step Van Driving Championships; National Truck Driver Appreciation Week; the 2019 ATA Management Conference & Exhibition; and the ATA Safety Management Council and Transportation Security Council Safety, Security & HR National Conference & Exhibition in 2019.

"ACT 1's support of ATA not only benefits us, but the industry as a whole, as we strive to promote safety, sustainability, and efficiency to our members and the public at large," said Spear. "We look forward to welcoming everyone to Atlanta for the TMC Annual Meeting and working with ACT 1 on ATA's important 2019 meetings."

More information, including a full list of ACT 1 members, can be found at act1trucking.org.

American Trucking Associations is the largest national trade association for the trucking industry. Through a federation of 50 affiliated state trucking associations and industry-related conferences and councils, ATA is the voice of the industry America depends on most to move our nation's freight. Follow ATA on Twitter or on Facebook . Trucking Moves America Forward .

SOURCE American Trucking Associations

