Ataccama and VIQTOR DAVIS Announce Global Partnership

TORONTO, June 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Ataccama Corporation, a leading provider of self-driving data management and governance solutions, announced a global partnership with VIQTOR DAVIS with a focus on the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and the Netherlands.

"We are excited to announce that we've taken another step to broaden our partner network with VIQTOR DAVIS," stated Ataccama CEO Michal Klaus. "Their strategic focus on data management programs and measurable value as key drivers for innovation and digital transformation aligns closely with our mission to enable organizations to derive more value from their data, automate data management and governance with AI, and improve business decisions."

VIQTOR DAVIS wrote the book on Data Management. It's called Crossing the Data Delta and is the basis for their Gartner-recognized, value-focused client success model. Their capabilities complement the strengths of the Gartner-recognized Ataccama ONE platform, which integrates data profiling, metadata management, data quality, MDM, data integration, and more.

"We believe trusted data is the foundation for business innovation. The Data Delta Method™ with a repeatable Playbook provides actionable solutions creating measurable business outcomes supported by the Ataccama One platform," stated VIQTOR DAVIS NA GM Preston Gregg. "Together we deliver information supporting actions to achieve data-driven value for nearly any business challenge."

About VIQTOR DAVIS

VIQTOR DAVIS (VQD) is a consulting firm focused on helping Enterprise Data leadership create a unique framework for data management with a repeatable playbook to extract measurable value from data using the - Data Delta Method™. As a specialized team of over 350 professionals, they operate in the USA, UK and NL with development centers in Mexico and India delivering data science, strategy, governance, management, BI, and analytics solutions. www.viqtordavis.com

About Ataccama

Ataccama delivers self-driving data management and governance with Ataccama ONE. It's a robust, AI-powered platform integrating Data Discovery & Profiling, Metadata Management & Data Catalog, Data Quality Management, Master & Reference Data Management, and Big Data Processing & Data Integration. Ataccama ONE gives you the option to start with what you need and seamlessly extend as your business requires. The first step is free—try our one-click data profiling trusted by 55,000 users globally at one.ataccama.com.

