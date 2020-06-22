ATAI launches IntroSpect Digital Therapeutics, appoints veteran software engineer David Keene as CEO

LONDON and NEW YORK, June 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, ATAI Life Sciences ("ATAI" or the "Company"), a global biotech developing psychedelic and non-psychedelic compounds for various mental health indications, announced the launch of its digital therapeutic platform IntroSpect Digital Therapeutics, Inc. ("IntroSpect"). David Keene, who brings almost two decades of experience in tech- and healthcare-related fields, will serve as CEO and will be leading ATAI's efforts to bring digital therapeutics (DTx) and precision psychiatry to bear on the mental health epidemic.

''The ubiquity of mental illness mandates that we leverage emerging technologies to improve our ability to support patients wherever they may be," said Florian Brand, CEO of ATAI Life Sciences. "David's unique experience will be indispensable to helping us treat the individual rather than the disease."

Before coming to ATAI, Keene worked as a software engineer and served in leadership roles at a variety of online retail and gaming companies. After a life-changing cancer diagnosis, David felt compelled to found Everystory, which became Dthera Sciences in 2016. As Chief Technology Officer, David led the development of DTHR-ALZ, an artificial intelligence-enabled device for Alzheimer's disease with text messaging and complex emotional recognition capabilities based on cameras and facial landmark data. The device was one of the first that the FDA granted Breakthrough Device Designation for Alzheimer's and went from inception to production in just 18 months.

"Using the flexibility and power of digital technology allows us to be more capable than ever of meeting patients on their own terms." said Keene. ''By using a variety of digital biomarkers, we stand to make treatments increasingly refined, effective, and – most importantly for mental healthcare – individualized.''

ATAI's DTx initiative will also pair the development of digital tools or devices with concurrent clinical research into certain compounds on the company's platform to enhance their therapeutic impact, with the goal of delivering personalized and scalable treatments to those who might not otherwise be able to access high quality care. Moreover, by following a modular approach to development, technologies developed for one indication or compound will be more easily repurposed for others being studied by the company.

"With improved understanding of how individual biological phenotypes align with responses to certain interventions, clinicians will be better able to predict patients' recovery pathways," said Srinivas Rao, Chief Scientific Officer of ATAI Life Sciences.

"This, in turn, will cut down trial and error and shorten the time to therapeutic impact. And for those with difficult to treat mental illnesses, time is absolutely critical."

About ATAI Life Sciences

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Christian Angermayer, ATAI Life Sciences AG is a global biotech platform and company builder working to address significant unmet medical needs rooted in a lack of innovation in neuropsychiatry. Based in Berlin, London and New York, its vision is to cure mental health disorders, enabling people to live healthier and happier lives.

