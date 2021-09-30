Atavism unites visual arts, spoken word and poetry with musical performances to pay homage to indigenous culture. Tweet this

Atavism: An Ancestral Calling highlights a number of different mediums ranging from paintings, to sculptures, installations, drawings and digital art; all with a unifying theme of ancestral legacy derived from the posterity of indigenous culture. Artists and artist collectives from Latin America have long grappled with issues of authenticity, national and regional identity, and the decolonization of culture. This exhibition combines the visual Arts, spoken word and poetry as well as musical performances to pay homage to indigenous heritage.

The exhibit features works by artists such as Marthalicia Matarrita, Albertus Joseph, Ralph Serrano, Albert Areizaga, Angie LM Vasquez, Giannina Gutierrez, Eileen Alcalde, Michael Casiano, Nia Andino, Alex Reynoso, Jacqui Martinez, Rush Humphrey, and James Polanco. On view is artwork produced by artists of the Caribbean, Central and South America.

Curated and organized by Charlie Elo Liriano, the exhibition will be on view from October 9 through October 11, 2021.

Program

The Opening reception: Saturday, October 9th will feature Ritmo y Tumbao (Dres Ramos and Cuba Ulacia), a passionate duo of percussionists whose performances across NYC have long been applauded.

Sunday, October 10th: will be hosted by NuYoRican Poet, Activist, Author and curator Jani Rose (www.janirose.com) featuring the poetry of IAM, Mercy Tullis - Bukhari and Christopher "Chilo" Cajigas.

Monday, Indigenous People's Day, October 11th:

DaSo Y El Grupo Cemi

, will present our final musical performance fusing Salsa Tropical, Hip Hop and Reggae with references to Afro Caribbean Rhythms: Bomba and Musica Jibara to close out the exhibition.

Post Exhibit

October 12th from 3-7pm: Flaco Coquito will host The Atavism Pop up Shop to support local businesses, artists, artisans and vendors.

Vendor registry: $30.00, if you are interested in participating please contact [email protected]

Major support for the exhibition is provided by Flaco Coquito (www.flacocoquito.com), City Artist Corps, the New York Foundation for the Arts and New York City Department of Cultural Affairs.

Additional generous support is provided by Elovated Media and Art Culture NYC.

General Information

Gallery at 208 Bowery Street New York, NY 10012

Hours

Opening Reception: Saturday 5pm - 9pm

Sunday: 4pm - 9pm

Monday: 3pm - 7pm

Open to the Public

Contact: Charlie ELO Liriano

[email protected]

347/822-6642

SOURCE Flaco Coquito

Related Links

www.flacocoquito.com

