ATCC to Present New Data and Novel Cancer Model Offerings at AACR Annual Meeting

MANASSAS, Va., March 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- At the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2019 (March 29 to April 3 in Atlanta, GA) ATCC, a global leader in biological materials/information development, will present multiple posters that showcase ATCC's innovative technologies and next-generation precision models that are at the forefront of cancer research.

ATCC continues to show its commitment to understanding and mitigating the roadblocks that hinder cancer research and pre-clinical drug-discovery associated with unreliable cancer models. New models that support these efforts include exclusive distribution of patient tissue–derived organoids and conditionally reprogrammed cells (CRCs) from the Human Cancer Models Initiative (HCMI). Additional ATCC offerings include Luciferase reported-labeled cell lines, CRISPR/Cas9-engineered cell lines, EMT reporter cell lines, and exosomes for liquid biopsy research and development.

"The development of anti-cancer drugs, biologics, and immunotherapies has been challenged by poor rates of success during the human clinical trial stages, in part due to the absence of a system of predictive, biologically relevant cancer models that recapitulate the various forms of the disease," said Mindy Goldsborough, PhD, Chief Science and Technology Officer of ATCC. "ATCC's newest offerings, such as those from HCMI, represent the next-generation of precision models that enable scientists to study cancer under conditions that better resemble a tumor's complex physiology, reflect the various genetic backgrounds of the diseases, and provide high-level physiological relevance to benefit researchers and scientists working on therapeutic and diagnostic solutions."

ATCC's AACR poster presentations focus on --

Propagation of human colon, mammary, and lung cancer organoids in growth medium utilizing tissue-specific reagent kits and ready-to-use Wnt-3a and R-Spondin1 conditioned media

Stable Luciferase expressing cell lines for in vivo xenograft and syngeneic tumor model bioluminescence imaging

xenograft and syngeneic tumor model bioluminescence imaging Development and characterization of cancer cell line exosomes as reference standards in cancer research

CRISPR/cas9-mediated generation of an EMT reporter cell line for metastatic breast cancer drug discovery and development

A breast cancer MET reporter cell line model for drug discovery and development

Development of a novel VIM-RFP reporter line for colorectal cancer EMT study and drug discovery

CRISPR/Cas9-engineered immortalized breast epithelial MCF10A reporter line for EMT studies and anti-cancer drug discovery

ATCC will be exhibiting at booth #2212 at AACR. Additional information and full information on the poster presentations, including location, date, time and presenters, is available here.

ATCC is a premier global biological materials and information resource and standards organization and the leading developer and supplier of authenticated cells lines and microorganisms. With a history of scientific advancements spanning nearly a century, ATCC offers an unmatched combination of being the world's largest and most diverse collection of biological research solutions and a mission-driven, trusted partner that supports and encourages scientific collaboration. ATCC products, services, and people provide the scientific community with credible biological products, advanced model systems, and custom solutions that support complex research in a variety of innovative applications resulting in incredible achievements in basic science, drug discovery, translational medicine, and public health. ATCC is a non-profit organization with headquarters in Manassas, VA, and an R&D innovation center in Gaithersburg, MD. For more information about ATCC, visit us at www.atcc.org.

