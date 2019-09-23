Atciti launches Vlyer 2.0--the innovative Hyper-Local Marketing solution

NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Purpose built for Business and Election Campaigns on the foundation of Atciti's own award winning platform - Vlyer aims to address the modern challenges campaigns confront when managing their impressions.

With today's world becoming more globalized, growing more connected and increases in digital devices adding pressure to campaigns - they are not only expected to possess the necessary impression skills to perform and deliver successful campaigns, they must also manage their campaigns and clients effectively. They need to make sure their campaign is successful in gaining and retaining audience. Here are the most frequently asked questions:

How can I increase my impression immediately?

You don't have to Design, Print, Distribute Flyers anymore, it is costly and time consuming, save budget, upload Vlyer, locals view instantly.



Why Vlyer?

With over 1,000,000+ campaigns and growing rapidly, we have helped businesses achieve their goals.



What is Vlyer?

Atciti.com has launched an innovative local marketing solution called Vlyer.

As a 5-Second video, Vlyer runs on our Website, Mobile Apps and DDs.

You can add videos up to one minute as well.



How to create Vlyer?

You can create Vlyer on your SmartPhone and upload right away.



Who uses this service?

Everyone. Do not waste your budget on unproven marketing systems, try our free trial option first.



Does it have free additional features?

Yes, it includes, Local Marketing, Search Engine Optimization and Social Media. Vlyer, with Copyrights, Patents and Trademarks, has been a tremendous success. Vlyer is doing for marketing industry what Google has done to the search.

Support a Green campaign which can save a business up to $2M/Yr.



Do you have Partner Program?

Yes, We're actively looking to work with Affiliate, Referral and Vendor partners worldwide to fulfill local marketing needs with significant commission.

