ATEC Statement on ITEP Decision

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., Feb. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Advanced Turbine Engine Company (ATEC), a joint venture between Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE: HON) and Pratt & Whitney, a division of United Technologies Corporation (NYSE: UTX), was notified by the U.S. Army that it was not selected for the Engineering and Manufacturing Development (EMD) phase of the Improved Turbine Engine Program (ITEP).

"We were disappointed to learn that the U.S. Army did not select our offering, the dual-spool T900," said Craig Madden, president of ATEC. "We believe that we offered the most advanced, capable and lowest risk engine for ITEP for the Army to improve the overall performance of its Apache and Black Hawk fleets."

The ATEC joint venture brings together the world-class engineering, production and manufacturing capabilities of two industry-leading companies. ATEC remains fully committed to performing on current and future Army programs to provide critical capabilities to the Army's aviators.

