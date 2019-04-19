Atelier de Papier Stationery Introduced on the TODAY Show

BUFFALO GROVE, Ill., April 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Stationery Studio (www.thestationerystudio.com) is thrilled to announce their new collection, Atelier de Papier, which was introduced on the TODAY show during a special Mother's Day edition of Steals & Deals with Jill Martin. While presenting the stationery, TODAY show co-anchor Savannah Guthrie said, "This is one of my favorite Mom gifts to receive and give." Jill Martin added, "What a beautiful gift."

The Atelier de Papier collection is an exclusive line of personalized gifts featuring an eclectic mix of unexpected patterns, timeless styles, resort-themed designs, elegant borders and refined ornamentation. Gorgeous stationery sets and coordinating sticky memo cubes are the first items to be introduced in the Atelier de Papier collection. "We absolutely love these exciting new designs and we are currently expanding the look to other products, including home décor, luggage tags, invitations and more," said Stationery Studio Founder and President Renee Redman.

The Stationery Studio is the leader in premier online personalized stationery and gifts. TheStationeryStudio.com features more than 12,000 products that have been featured frequently in national press outlets including "O" The Oprah Magazine, In Style, the TODAY show, Good Housekeeping, People Magazine, Woman's Day, Real Simple and more. Celebrity fans of The Stationery Studio include Kim Kardashian-West, Elizabeth Banks and Julie Bowen.

SOURCE The Stationery Studio

