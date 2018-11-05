Atelier Swarovski Creates The 2018 Victoria's Secret Dream Angels Fantasy Bra Made With Swarovski Created Diamonds

With this year's design, Atelier Swarovski shines a light on conscious luxury, creating a glamorous bra and body chain set with Swarovski Created Diamonds and Topaz. Valued at 1 million dollars the elaborate design took 4 craftsman and 930 hours to make, incorporating over 2,100 Swarovski Created Diamonds and totaling 71.05 carats with the pear shape Swarovski Created Diamond center stone weighing in at 2.03 carats. The bra's casing is also set in sterling silver. Elsa also wear an Atelier Swarovski by Christopher Kane necklace and bangles in crystal to accent her Dream Angel's look.

For the first time, customers will be able to purchase a version of the Victoria's Secret Dream Angels Fantasy Bra made with Swarovski crystals for $250 on November 29th at select Victoria's Secret stores and online at victoriassecret.com.

Atelier Swarovski by Mary Katrantzou and Atelier Swarovski by Christopher Kane jewelry will also be worn down the runway with various looks showcased during the show.

Nadja Swarovski, Member of the Swarovski Executive Board, commented: "We are delighted to collaborate with Victoria's Secret on the 2018 Dream Angels Fantasy Bra. This stunning handcrafted Atelier Swarovski piece features thousands of Swarovski Created Diamonds set alongside responsibly sourced topaz. We hope it provides a bold new vision of luxury – mixing glamour and innovative materials – when it hits the runway at this legendary show."

This year is the first time that Victoria's Secret Angel Elsa Hosk has been given the honor of modelling the Fantasy Bra. She follows in the footsteps of Angel Lais Ribeiro, who wore the bra last year, and past Angels including Lily Aldridge, Adriana Lima, Alessandra Ambrosio, Candice Swanepoel, Selita Ebanks, Gisele Bündchen, Tyra Banks, Heidi Klum and Karolina Kurkova.

Swarovski Created Diamonds are grown in a state-of-the-art lab yet have the same optical, chemical and physical attributes as mined diamonds – both are 100% carbon, both have the same hardness and brilliance. Swarovski Created Diamonds are responsibly produced according to the highest environmental, safety and labor standards. The Swarovski Genuine Topaz is from traceable sources in Brazil and Sri Lanka.

Atelier Swarovski's first fine jewelry collection, made with Swarovski Created Diamonds, premiered at the 2017 Academy Awards in partnership with Red Carpet Green Dress, promoting responsible fashion on the most glamorous stage. Through this partnership with Victoria's Secret, Atelier Swarovski showcases Swarovski's heritage of sustainability and innovation and furthers the company's journey to becoming a leader in conscious luxury.

Elsa and the Fantasy Bra will walk the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show runway on December 2nd at 10pm ET on ABC.

Instagram @AtelierSwarovski @VictoriasSecret with #VSFantasyBra

NOTES TO EDITORS

Atelier Swarovski

Atelier Swarovski was founded by Nadja Swarovski in 2007 as a showcase for creativity, craftsmanship, master cutting and material innovations. The brand presents cutting-edge fashion jewelry, fine jewelry, accessories and home décor items which are the ultimate expression of Swarovski. Pushing the boundaries of creativity with crystal, created gemstones and genuine gemstones, it collaborates with the finest talents in the world across fashion, jewelry, architecture and design. With its focus on conscious luxury, Atelier Swarovski introduced its fine jewelry collections made with Swarovski Created Diamonds in 2017, and was certified as a member of the Responsible Jewellery Council the same year. In 2018, continuing its sustainability journey, the brand announced its commitment to making all its fine jewelry pieces with responsibly sourced gold. www.atelierswarovski.com

Swarovski and Sustainability

Throughout its history, Swarovski has endeavored to remain true to its founder Daniel Swarovski's vision of a responsible company that not only has its employees' wellbeing at heart but also that of the environment and society as a whole.

This vision drives the company's dedication to producing beautiful products using responsible methods that respect the wellbeing of people and the planet.

Atelier Swarovski is a certified member of the Responsible Jewellery Council (RJC), an organization established by the jewelry industry to advance responsible social and environmental practices. As a member, Atelier Swarovski aligns its business operations with the RJC Code of Practices and pledges to positively impact and influence the industry. Atelier Swarovski received RJC certification after being successfully independently audited against the RJC Code of Practice, on materials including diamonds, gold and platinum group metals.

Victoria's Secret

Victoria's Secret is the leading specialty retailer of lingerie and beauty products, dominating its field with modern fashion-inspired collections, prestige fragrances, body care, celebrated supermodels and world-famous runway shows. A business of Limited Brands (NYSE: LB), its more than 1000 Victoria's Secret Lingerie and Beauty stores and VictoriasSecret.com allow customers to shop the brand anywhere, anytime, from any place.

SOURCE Atelier Swarovski

Related Links

http://www.atelierswarovski.com

