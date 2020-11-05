Atento is the clear leader in the Latin American market

NEW YORK, Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Atento S.A. (NYSE: ATTO, "Atento" or "Company"), one of the world's five largest providers of customer relationship management and business process outsourcing (CRM/BPO) services, announced today that Frost&Sullivan confirmed the Company's leading position in Latin America's customer experience outsourcing (CX) services market, based on the research and consulting firm's annual analysis of this $10.5 billion market.

In 2019, Atento maintained its position as the clear pan-regional leader, with 15.2% of market share, 4.5 percentage points ahead of the second-largest CX provider in Latin America. When considering the domestic-only segment of the region's CX market (aggregated domestic demand), which excludes nearshore services, Atento's market share is even higher, at 22.1%, nearly three times the share of its closest competitor. On an individual country basis, Atento led in Brazil, Argentina and Chile, and in the domestic-only segments in Mexico, Peru and Central America and the Caribbean. In Brazil, the region's largest market, Atento's share reached 27.9%, 19.4 pp ahead of the country's number two CX outsourcing player.

Carlos López-Abadía, Atento's Chief Executive Officer, said, "The growing CX outsourcing market in Latin America has been evolving and transitioning to higher-value solutions. Atento has been leading this evolution and sustaining a dominant leadership position in the region. While the market grew half a percent in 2019, we grew 2.6%, driven by Brazil, our flagship operation and innovation hub."

Although the sector was hit hard by the COVID-19 crisis this year, demanding a rapid transition to a Work-at-Home (WAHA) model, the dynamics of the crisis also accelerated positive trends, mainly in the digital space, as consumers shifted more of their purchases online. According to Frost&Sullivan, the growth opportunities for the next few years will be driven by intensive use of AI and automation tools, leveraging digital to drive sales and developing a secured WAHA practice for a competitive edge.

Mr. López-Abadía added, "The way brands relate to their customers has evolved with the emergence of new digital channels, even more so because of the health pandemic this year. In this regard, Atento has been the Partner of Choice for its clients, helping them service better, engage better and sell better. There are still many untapped growth opportunities in the region, for both domestic and nearshore services. As we continue introducing more advanced and innovative next-generation services that create distinct competitive advantages for our clients, we expect to extend our CX leadership in Latin America even further."

You can read Frost&Sullivan´s abridged report here.



About Atento

Atento is one of the world's five largest providers of customer relationship management and business process outsourcing (CRM/BPO) services and a leader in Latin America. Atento is also a leading provider of Nearshoring CRM/BPO services for companies operating in the United States. Since 1999, the company has developed its business model in 13 countries and has a presence in Spain and a workforce of 150,000 employees. Atento has more than 400 customers to which it provides a wide range of CRM/BPO services through multiple channels. Its clients are leading multinational companies in sectors such as technology, new digital enterprises, telecommunications, finance, healthcare, consumer consumption and public administration, among others. Atento shares are traded under the symbol ATTO on the New York Stock Exchange. In 2019, Atento was recognized by Great Place to Work® as one of the 25 Best Multinationals to Work in the World and as one of the 25 Best Multinationals to work in Latin America. For more information www.atento.com

