Atento Recognized as One of the Best Companies to Work for in Chile for the Fourth Consecutive Year

SANTIAGO, Chile, Nov. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Atento S.A. (NYSE: ATTO), the leading provider of customer relationship management and business process outsourcing services (CRM/BPO) in Latin America, and one of the top five providers worldwide, has been recognized as one of the best companies to work for in Chile for the fourth consecutive year according to the Great Place to Work® ranking. Atento is the only company in its sector to be nominated as one of the best companies to work for in the country.

Juan Carlos Urzua, Atento Chile Managing Director commented, "Thank you to all the people who make up Atento, because each of our employees allows our company to continue to set itself apart in the market and offer and exceptional service to our clients. Thanks to your work, camaraderie, and positive energy, we can boast a unique identity." Urzua added, "Our team lives the corporate values of passion, integrity, trust, and commitment to guarantee we deliver the best customer experience on the market for our clients."

Atento Chile Human Resources Manager Valeria Ibarra also commented, "We are very proud to say that we are part of the Great Place to Work® ranking. The diversity of the Atento team and our way of working undoubtedly enables us to add value from every level of the organization and create work environments based on respect and participation that strengthen our corporate culture. We are unique because we are different."

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is the world's leading authority in workplace cultures that promote trust and high performance. Using its own assessment tools, consultancy services and certification programs such as the Best Workplaces lists, and workplace reviews, Great Place to Work® provides the benchmarks, framework and experience needed to create, maintain and recognize extraordinary workplace cultures.

About Atento

Atento is the largest provider of customer relationship management and business process outsourcing (CRM BPO) services in Latin America, and among the top five providers worldwide, based on revenues. Atento is also a leading provider of nearshoring CRM/BPO services to companies that carry out their activities in the United States. Since 1999, the company has developed its business model in 13 countries where it employs 150,000 people. Atento has over 400 clients to whom it offers a wide range of CRM/BPO services through multiple channels. Atento's clients are mostly leading multinational corporations in sectors such as telecommunications, banking and financial services, health, retail and public administrations, among others. Atento´s shares trade under the symbol ATTO on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). In 2016, Atento was named one of the World´s 25 Best Multinational Workplaces by Great Place to Work® for a fourth consecutive year. For more information visit www.atento.com

