Atento Recognized as One of the Best Places to Work in Mexico in 2019

MEXICO CITY, May 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Atento S.A. (NYSE: ATTO), the leading provider of customer relationship management and business process outsourcing services (CRM/BPO) in Latin America, and one of the top five providers worldwide, has been recognized by Great Place to Work® as one of the best companies to work for in Mexico in 2019 in the over 5,000 employee category. This is the 13th time the Company has received this recognition in the country.

This recognition is the result of Atento's strategic commitment to people. Atento employs, trains and provides development opportunities to thousands of people of diverse profiles, including recent graduates and multidisciplinary professionals, to offer the best customer experience in the market.

According to Rodrigo Llaguno, Atento Mexico Managing Director, "Receiving this recognition is a source of great pride for all of us at Atento. It is also a recognition of our Company's culture and our commitment to people and talent as key components of our value offer." Llaguno added, "We have the best team of professionals to guarantee the best customer experience on the market. I would like to thank Atento employees for their commitment to always offering the best customer experience, and for the way they put our values of commitment, passion, integrity and trust into practice."

According to David Vargas, Atento México Human Resources Director, "In recent years, our Company has undertaken different projects, all aimed at reinforcing our position as one of the best places to work in Mexico. These projects include the implementation of work flexibility, the creation of new workspaces that inspire new forms of collaboration, training in skills for the new digital economy, and the creation of new online communication channels, among others."

Great Place to Work® is a global research, consulting and training company that helps organizations identify, create and sustain great workplaces through the development of a trusting workplace culture. Each year it compiles and publishes lists of the Best Companies to Work for in each of the more than 50 countries where it is present. More information at www.greatplacetowork.net

About Atento

Atento is the largest provider of customer relationship management and business process outsourcing (CRM BPO) services in Latin America, and among the top five providers worldwide, based on revenues. Atento is also a leading provider of nearshoring CRM/BPO services to companies that carry out their activities in the United States. Since 1999, the company has developed its business model in 13 countries where it employs 150,000 people. Atento has over 400 clients to whom it offers a wide range of CRM/BPO services through multiple channels. Atento's clients are mostly leading multinational corporations in sectors such as telecommunications, banking and financial services, health, retail and public administrations, among others. Atento´s shares trade under the symbol ATTO on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). In 2016, Atento was named one of the World´s 25 Best Multinational Workplaces by Great Place to Work® for a fourth consecutive year. For more information visit www.atento.com

