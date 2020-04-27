Atento Sets Date for Fiscal 2020 First-Quarter Results

NEW YORK, April 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Atento S.A. (NYSE: ATTO), the largest provider of customer relationship management and business process outsourcing solutions (CRM/BPO) in Latin America and among the top five providers worldwide, announced today that it will release its fiscal 2020 first quarter financial results after markets close on Thursday, May 07, 2020. Atento will host a conference call to discuss certain first quarter 2020 financial results on Friday, May 08, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

The conference call can be accessed by dialing +1 (877) 407-3982 toll free domestic, UK: (+44) 0 800 756 3429 toll free, Brazil: +55 0800 891 6221 toll free, or Spain: (+34) 900 834 236 toll free. All other international callers can access the conference call by dialing +1 (201) 493 6780 toll free. No passcode is required. Individuals who dial in will be asked to identify themselves and their affiliations. The live webcast of the conference call will be available on Atento's Investor Relations website at http://investors.atento.com. A web-based archive of the conference call will also be available at the above website.

About Atento

Atento is the largest provider of customer relationship management and business process outsourcing (CRM BPO) services in Latin America, and among the top five providers globally, based on revenues. Atento is also a leading provider of nearshoring CRM/BPO services to companies that carry out their activities in the United States. Since 1999, Atento has developed its business model in 13 countries where it employs 150,000 people. Atento has over 400 clients to whom it offers a wide range of CRM/BPO services through multiple channels. Atento's clients are mostly leading multinational corporations in sectors such as telecommunications, banking and financial services, health, retail and public administrations, among others. Atento´s shares trade under the symbol ATTO on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). In 2019, Atento has been named one of the World´s 25 Best Multinational Workplaces and one of the Best Multinationals to Work for in Latin America by Great Place to Work®. For more information visit www.atento.com

Investor Relations

Shay Chor

+55 11 3293 5926

[email protected]



Fernando Schneider

+55 11 3779 8119

[email protected]

Media Relations

Pablo Sanchez

+34 670 031347

[email protected]

SOURCE Atento S.A.

