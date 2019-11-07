Atento signs a strategic agreement with UiPath to strengthen its customer process automation offering

MADRID, Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Atento S. A. (NYSE: ATTO), the leading provider of customer relationship management and business process outsourcing services (CRM/BPO) in Latin America, and one of the top five providers worldwide, has signed a strategic collaboration agreement in Spain with UiPath, a leading software company in robotic process automation (RPA) technology, in order to strengthen its value proposition and contribute to the transformation of customer relationship processes through the implementation of automation solutions. This strategic alliance between the two companies shows Atento's firm commitment to actively contribute to digital transformation in the area of customer experience.

Applying UiPath's technology contributes to optimizing operations by automating processes that can be carried out by intelligent 'robots,' always with the aim of improving the end customer experience. Atento will have access to advanced technology that, applied to specific contact center processes, will allow customer service professionals to carry out their daily activities with greater efficiency, eliminating repetitive and tedious processes. Instead, such processes will be handled by the 'bots' they have trained themselves, which also learn continuously. The projects in which Atento has implemented RPA technology to date have managed to reduce the average handling time (AHT) by up to 25%.

According to José María Pérez Melber, Managing Director of Atento EMEA, "Applying RPA technologies in the services offered by Atento represents a great differential value in the sector and positions us as a benchmark actor in the industry, allowing us to increase the efficiency of company processes and improve the end customer experience. Having UiPath as a strategic partner reinforces our commitment to maximizing the benefits of digital for our clients."

Atento's Center for Efficiency and Transformation

In June of this year, the company launched in Spain its Center for Efficiency and Transformation (CET), whose first project consisted of training 50 contact center agents in RPA programming. Industry trends point to a significant increase in the automation of organizational processes. According to the Deloitte Global RPA Survey, it is estimated that 53% of companies are already involved in process automation projects; a figure that will increase to 72% next year. With this initiative, Atento is taking advantage of this market opportunity to leverage the knowledge of agents who are in continuous contact with the consumer and who know the processes best, training them and putting them at the service of improving operations through automation solutions.

About Atento Atento is the largest provider of customer relationship management and business process outsourcing (CRM BPO) services in Latin America, and among the top five providers globally, based on revenues. Atento is also a leading provider of nearshoring CRM/BPO services to companies that carry out their activities in the United States. Since 1999, the company has developed its business model in 13 countries where it employs 150,000 people. Atento has over 400 clients to whom it offers a wide range of CRM/BPO services through multiple channels. Atento's clients are mostly leading multinational corporations in sectors such as telecommunications, banking and financial services, health, retail and public administrations, among others. Atento´s shares trade under the symbol ATTO on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). In 2019, Atento has been named one of the World´s 25 Best Multinational Workplaces and one of the Best Multinationals to Work for in Latin America by Great Place to Work®. For more information visit www.atento.com

Media relations

Maite Cordero

+ 34 91 740 74 47

atento.media@atento.com

Investor relations

Shay Chor

+55 11 3293 5926

shay.chor@atento.com

Fernando Schneider

+55 11 3779 8119

fernando.schneider@atento.com

SOURCE Atento S.A.

