Atento Successfully Completes Its Debt Refinancing

NEW YORK, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Atento S.A. (NYSE: ATTO) ("Atento" or the "Company"), the largest provider of customer relationship management and business-process outsourcing services in Latin America, and among the top five providers globally based on revenue, today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Atento Luxco 1 (the "Issuer"), has completed the refinancing of its remaining 6.125% Senior Secured Notes due 2022 (the "Existing Notes"). As previously announced, the Issuer has closed a private offering of senior secured notes in an aggregate principal amount of $500 million due 2026 (the "Notes"). The net proceeds from the offering of the Notes, combined with cash in hand, were used to fully redeem the Company's outstanding Existing Notes. The Notes mature on February 10, 2026 and will pay interest at a rate of 8.0% per annum. With this transaction, the Company´s average debt life increased from 1.5 years to 4.5 years

Carlos López-Abadía, Atento's Chief Executive Officer, said, "We are pleased with the result of the refinancing of our debt. Having a highly oversubscribed book is a testament that investors recognize the results we have already delivered as part of the turnaround process we initiated in 2019, and the strong results we have delivered despite the challenging pandemic environment. The refinancing affords us greater financial flexibility to further penetrate high-growth verticals with Atento's innovative next-generation CXM and BPO services. We remain confident in our ability to continue delivering results aimed at delivering returns to our shareholders."

Jose Azevedo, Atento's Chief Financial Officer, added, "Favorable market conditions and strong demand from investors allowed us to complete our refinancing process in a timely manner. We remain committed to continue deleveraging our balance sheet and improving Atento´s capital structure, aiming to achieve our 2022 net debt-to-EBITDA target of 2.0 to 2.5 times. We believe this is one of the key elements to unlock value to shareholders, creating a strong alignment between all stakeholders."

About Atento

Atento is the largest provider of customer relationship management and business process outsourcing ("CRM BPO") services in Latin America, and among the top five providers globally. Atento is also a leading provider of nearshoring CRM BPO services to companies that carry out their activities in the United States. Since 1999, the company has developed its business model in 13 countries where it employs approximately 137,000 people. Atento has over 400 clients to whom it offers a wide range of CRM BPO services through multiple channels. Atento's clients are mostly leading multinational corporations in sectors such as telecommunications, banking and financial services, health, retail and public administrations, among others. Atento's shares trade under the symbol ATTO on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). In 2019, Atento was named one of the World's 25 Best Multinational Workplaces and one of the Best Multinationals to Work for in Latin America by Great Place to Work®. Atento is also the world's first CRM company to be ISO 56002 certified in Innovation Management. For more information visit www.atento.com

Investor Relations Investor Relations Media Relations





Shay Chor Fernando Schneider Pablo Sánchez Pérez +55 11 3293-5926 + 55 11 3779-8119 +34 670031347 [email protected] [email protected] [email protected]

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "may," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "intends," "continue" or similar terminology. These statements reflect only Atento's current expectations and are not guarantees of future performance or results. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. In particular, the COVID-19 pandemic, and governments' extraordinary measures to limit the spread of the virus, are disrupting the global economy and Atento's industry, and consequently adversely affecting the Company's business, results of operation and cash flows and, as conditions are recent, uncertain and changing rapidly, it is difficult to predict the full extent of the impact that the pandemic will have. Risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, competition in Atento's highly competitive industries; increases in the cost of voice and data services or significant interruptions in these services; Atento's ability to keep pace with its clients' needs for rapid technological change and systems availability; the continued deployment and adoption of emerging technologies; the loss, financial difficulties or bankruptcy of any key clients; the effects of global economic trends on the businesses of Atento's clients; the non-exclusive nature of Atento's client contracts and the absence of revenue commitments; security and privacy breaches of the systems Atento uses to protect personal data; the cost of pending and future litigation; the cost of defending Atento against intellectual property infringement claims; extensive regulation affecting many of Atento's businesses; Atento's ability to protect its proprietary information or technology; service interruptions to Atento's data and operation centers; Atento's ability to retain key personnel and attract a sufficient number of qualified employees; increases in labor costs and turnover rates; the political, economic and other conditions in the countries where Atento operates; changes in foreign exchange rates; Atento's ability to complete future acquisitions and integrate or achieve the objectives of its recent and future acquisitions; future impairments of our substantial goodwill, intangible assets, or other long-lived assets; and Atento's ability to recover consumer receivables on behalf of its clients. In addition, Atento is subject to risks related to its level of indebtedness. Such risks include Atento's ability to generate sufficient cash to service its indebtedness and fund its other liquidity needs; Atento's ability to comply with covenants contained in its debt instruments; the ability to obtain additional financing; the incurrence of significant additional indebtedness by Atento and its subsidiaries; and the ability of Atento's lenders to fulfill their lending commitments. Atento is also subject to other risk factors described in documents filed by the company with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission.

These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which the statements were made. Atento undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

SOURCE Atento S.A.

Related Links

http://www.atento.com

