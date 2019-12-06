Atento's Credit Ratings Affirmed by Fitch With Stable Outlooks

SAO PAULO, Dec. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Atento S.A. (NYSE: ATTO), the leading provider of customer relationship management and business process outsourcing services (CRM/BPO) in Latin America, and one of the top five providers worldwide, today announced that on December 06, 2019, Fitch Ratings affirmed the Long-term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating for Atento Luxco 1 S.A. at 'BB'/Outlook Stable. Fitch also affirmed Atento's USD500 million senior secured notes at 'BB' and Atento Brasil S.A.'s Long-term national scale rating at 'AA(bra)'/Outlook Stable.

Atento is the largest provider of customer relationship management and business process outsourcing (CRM BPO) services in Latin America, and among the top five providers worldwide, based on revenues. Atento is also a leading provider of nearshoring CRM/BPO services to companies that carry out their activities in the United States. Since 1999, the company has developed its business model in 13 countries where it employs 150,000 people. Atento has over 400 clients to whom it offers a wide range of CRM/BPO services through multiple channels. Atento's clients are mostly leading multinational corporations in sectors such as telecommunications, banking and financial services, health, retail and public administrations, among others. Atento's ordinary shares trade under the symbol ATTO on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). In 2016, Atento was named one of the World´s 25 Best Multinational Workplaces by Great Place to Work® for a fourth consecutive year. For more information visit www.atento.com

