Atento's Solutions Support the Fight against COVID-19

NEW YORK, April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Atento S.A. (NYSE: ATTO, "Atento" or the "Company"), one of the world's top five providers of customer relationship management and business process outsourcing (CRM/BPO) services, announced that the Company has assumed a front-line position in the fight against the novel coronavirus by launching Atento's Equitable Vaccination Distribution and Scheduling solution, partnering with Bethesda-based solutions provider DMI, Inc. in the state of Maryland.

Atento's COVID-19 Vaccine Hotline software solution enables government institutions to easily manage the increased incoming call volume associated with the current pandemic environment while also conducting proactive outreach to provide equitable vaccine distribution and set appointment schedule to all residents across any county. Atento's newly announced software is directly aligned with U.S. President Biden's commitment that all states, tribes and territories make every U.S. adult eligible for the COVID vaccines by May 1.

The logistical challenges presented through the high transmission of the pandemic and social distancing norms meant that public administrations needed to find workable solutions that would protect all people, especially the most vulnerable, while trying to work as quickly as possible to avoid slowing down the roll-out efforts.

Atento was able to overcome such challenges in the roll-out of a tailor-made service that would allow residents to receive the information they need by providing outreach programs, general information and vaccination scheduling.

Agents working from home for a joint cause

Thanks to Atento's remote working solution, [email protected], agents were recruited to work safely from home to assist the State of Maryland in reaching those individuals highest at risk to help make appointments.

"The Atento team deployed this solution very quickly and within two weeks we were ready to assist residents. We have the capabilities to scale our operation up or down depending on demand and have demonstrated the ability to handle 70,000 calls per day," said John Blackburn, EVP, DMI Health Innovations & Cybersecurity.

The COVID-19 Vaccine Hotline Solution from Atento allows government institutions to handle high volume of calls, as well as implement proactive outreach to provide general information and schedule appointments for residents within a defined area. Outbound calling features meant senior residents and disadvantaged populations could be prioritized in delivering key information and scheduling vaccination appointments.

1.4 million residents served

"The success of the DMI/State of Maryland COVID-19 program was a team effort across operations, IT and HR," says Wesley O'Brien, Atento's Commercial Vice President. "The program's success was made possible by an extraordinary One Atento team attitude."

The program received a 94 percent CSAT rating with 10,000 residents traced per month and 1.4 million residents being served by the entire service. Solutions such as this one will become crucial throughout the coming weeks and months ahead to bring about a successful inoculation campaign that everybody is hinging on to bring a close to the health pandemic.

About Atento

Atento is one of the five largest global providers for client relationship management and business process outsourcing services nearshoring for companies that carry out their activities in the United States. Since 1999, the company has developed its business model in 13 countries with a workforce of 150,000 employees. Atento has over 400 clients for which it provides a wide range of CRM/BPO services through multiple channels. Its clients are leading multinational companies in the technology, digital, telecommunications, finance, health, consumer and public administration sectors, amongst others. Atento trades under ATTO on the New York Stock Exchange. In 2019 Atento was recognized by Great Place to Work® as one of the 25 World's Best Multinational Workplaces and as one of the Best Places to Work in Latin America. For more information www.atento.com

About DMI

DMI is a global technology solutions company that specializes in digital strategy, design, transformation and support. Utilizing expertise from six unique DMI Groups, in the areas of AI & Analytics, Commerce, Experience, Managed Services, Transformation, and Government, DMI delivers intelligent digital transformation solutions that meet organizations where they are. Born digital, DMI has been delivering mission-critical, enterprise grade solutions since 2002 for more than a hundred Fortune 1,000 enterprises and all fifteen U.S. Federal Departments. DMI has grown to 2,500+ employees globally and has been continually recognized by top industry analysts as market leader as well as a Top Place to Work by the Washington Post. www.DMInc.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "may," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "intends," "continue" or similar terminology. These statements reflect only Atento's current expectations and are not guarantees of future performance or results. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. In particular, the COVID-19 pandemic, and governments' extraordinary measures to limit the spread of the virus, are disrupting the global economy and Atento's industry, and consequently adversely affecting the Company's business, results of operation and cash flows and, as conditions are recent, uncertain and changing rapidly, it is difficult to predict the full extent of the impact that the pandemic will have. Risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, competition in Atento's highly competitive industries; increases in the cost of voice and data services or significant interruptions in these services; Atento's ability to keep pace with its clients' needs for rapid technological change and systems availability; the continued deployment and adoption of emerging technologies; the loss, financial difficulties or bankruptcy of any key clients; the effects of global economic trends on the businesses of Atento's clients; the non-exclusive nature of Atento's client contracts and the absence of revenue commitments; security and privacy breaches of the systems Atento uses to protect personal data; the cost of pending and future litigation; the cost of defending Atento against intellectual property infringement claims; extensive regulation affecting many of Atento's businesses; Atento's ability to protect its proprietary information or technology; service interruptions to Atento's data and operation centers; Atento's ability to retain key personnel and attract a sufficient number of qualified employees; increases in labor costs and turnover rates; the political, economic and other conditions in the countries where Atento operates; changes in foreign exchange rates; Atento's ability to complete future acquisitions and integrate or achieve the objectives of its recent and future acquisitions; future impairments of our substantial goodwill, intangible assets, or other long-lived assets; and Atento's ability to recover consumer receivables on behalf of its clients. In addition, Atento is subject to risks related to its level of indebtedness. Such risks include Atento's ability to generate sufficient cash to service its indebtedness and fund its other liquidity needs; Atento's ability to comply with covenants contained in its debt instruments; the ability to obtain additional financing; the incurrence of significant additional indebtedness by Atento and its subsidiaries; and the ability of Atento's lenders to fulfill their lending commitments. Atento is also subject to other risk factors described in documents filed by the comp any with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which the statements were made. Atento undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

SOURCE Atento S.A.

Related Links

http://www.atento.com

