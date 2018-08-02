Aterian Investment Partners Acquires Pioneer Metal Finishing

Brandon Bethea, Partner at Aterian, commented, "We are excited to add Pioneer to the Aterian portfolio and for the opportunity to collaborate with management as the Company's enters the next chapter in its long history. We intend to facilitate management's efforts to invest in key growth initiatives across new products and regions and by doing so support the company's existing reputation for outstanding customer service."

Daniel Phan, Vice President at Aterian, commented, "This transaction is a great example of Aterian's ability to expediently execute on complex situations. This transaction required agreement among multiple strategic parties in advance of closing and involved international dynamics. We are pleased to have worked with and provided solutions for the Sellers throughout the process."

Bob Pyle, Company CEO and shareholder, commented, "This transaction will allow for Pioneer to supercharge into its next stage of growth with an ownership group focused on operations and performance. We are looking forward to Aterian's support to help the Company pursue growth initiatives and continue providing high quality services to our customers."

Livingstone Partners advised the Seller on the transaction. Weil Gotshal & Manges LLP advised Aterian.

About Aterian Investment Partners

Aterian Investment Partners is an operationally-focused middle market private equity firm that provides resources to companies to further enhance growth, operations and investment initiatives. The firm invests in businesses generating $25 million to $500 million of annual revenue with strong, proven franchises. After making an investment, Aterian, in partnership with management, seeks to focus on the critical growth, operational and liquidity initiatives of a business in an effort to drive value creation for all stakeholders.

For more information, please visit http://www.aterianpartners.com

About Pioneer Metal Finishing

Headquartered in Green Bay, Wisconsin, Pioneer is a leading provider of anodizing and plating services in North America, offering a diverse, comprehensive suite of surface performance treatments to its broad customer base. Pioneer has been serving its customers for nearly 73 years and is among the largest provider in the industry.

For more information, please visit http://www.pioneermetal.com

