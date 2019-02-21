ATF Director, Thomas E. Brandon to Keynote the 2019 Firearms Industry Compliance Conference

HARTFORD, Conn., Feb. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Orchid Advisors, #1 in FFL Compliance Solutions and the National Shooting Sports Foundation, the trade association for the firearms and ammunition industry, announce Thomas E. Brandon, Director of the ATF as the keynote speaker at the 2019 Firearms Industry Compliance Conference ("FICC"). To be held in Palm Beach Gardens, FL on May 6 – 8, the FICC will host over 35 courses for firearm retail, range, and manufacturing operators.

"Compliance is always a focal point for the licensed entities which operate in the Shooting Sports industry," says Jon Rydberg, CEO of Orchid Advisors and the Retail Technology Group. "Along with the NSSF, I can say that we are truly pleased to have Mr. Brandon accompany his team and other Federal agency professionals at this years' conference. Participation by top agency executives demonstrates a commitment to compliance and provides licensees with a unique opportunity to ask questions in person."

Registration for the 2019 Firearms Industry Compliance Conference is now open. By accessing the registration site, licensed business operators in the retail, range and manufacturing sector can enroll in one of three pre-conference workshops and the main conference sessions that include courses such as:

Firearm ecommerce regulations

Regulatory concerns when migrating retail POS or manufacturing ERP systems

Export control reform and the impact on our industry

Operating a pawn store and dealing in second-hand firearm sales

Regulatory considerations for shooting ranges

National Firearms Act manufacturing and retail transfers

FBI NICS background checks and retail POS technologies

In addition, one-third of this year's agenda has been dedicated to startup FFLs and new hire training. The track sessions begin with an overview of licensing requirements, applications, and navigates through each step of operating an FFL, completing ATF forms and preparing for ATF inspections.

As with prior years, ATF, FBI NICS, and other agencies will be available for a unique roundtable session in which licensees can receive direct answers to their questions, where permissible.

Retail, Range and Manufacturing operators who are interested in attending the 2019 FICC in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida can register today at ficconference.com. Licensees seeking additional information can contact Orchid Advisors or NSSF directly.

About Orchid Advisors

Orchid Advisors provides ATF and ITAR compliance services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail FFLs. The firm offers FFL and export licensing, deep record inspections, e4473 / NFA eForms, Electronic Bound Book software and delivers the largest online ATF and ITAR compliance training platform available. For additional information, visit www.OrchidAdvisors.com.

About NSSF

The National Shooting Sports Foundation is the trade association for the firearms industry. Its mission is to promote, protect and preserve hunting and the shooting sports. Formed in 1961, NSSF has a membership of more than 12,000 manufacturers, distributors, firearms retailers, shooting ranges, sportsmen's organizations, and publishers. For more information, visit nssf.org.

