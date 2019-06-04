Atheer Wins Best Enterprise Solution at 2019 Augmented World Expo Annual Conference

This was also the 10th anniversary for the AWE awards, making them one of the most well-established in the VR/AR industry. Winners in 11 categories were selected from more than 250 nominations submitted and 66 finalists selected by public vote. These 66 finalists were then judged by a prestigious panel of experts in the spatial computing industry to determine the winners.

"We are delighted for our team and our customers to have the Atheer AR Platform recognized as the Best Enterprise Solution across the entire VR/AR industry at AWE 2019," said Atheer CEO Amar Dhaliwal. "We look forward to an even more exciting year ahead as we work with our many customers and industry partners to put even more innovation in the hands of industrial workers around the world."

Atheer was one of 11 companies that won one of these coveted awards at AWE 2019, with other winners including The New York Times (for the New York Times apps) and Atheer partner RealWear (winner for Best Headworn Device).

Atheer also made several major announcements during AWE, including the addition of Automotive Industry Leader Salim Murr as a strategic advisor to the company, a new initiative to support warranty approval and management processes and the release of a major new version of the product that includes broader device support for augmented reality gesture control.

