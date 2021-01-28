Athena Security Launches COVID Occupancy Tracking And Concealed Gun Detection To Increase Public Health And Safety

"We are constantly innovating both on the gun detection and COVID prevention sides to increase our customer's ability to stop the spread of COVID and the misuse of guns throughout society," stated Lisa Falzone, Athena Security CEO and co-founder. "With gun safety and COVID protections becoming so politicized, Athena Security is focused on automating public safeguards so that our schools, hospitals, places of worship and business are as secure as possible."

Realizing The Potential Of A.I. Thermal Cameras

When Athena Security co-founders Lisa Falzone and Chris Ciabarra came out of early retirement to put an end to mass shootings in 2018, little did they know at the time they were also ramping up to help fight the spread of COVID. "Especially after the birth of my second child, the drive to make the world a safer place was an unavoidable motivation for me," said Falzone. "The part that Chris and I had not bet on was the flexibility and utilitarian nature of our A.I. thermal camera platform. Its uses for social good, along with our commitment to the ethical use of A.I. banning all instances of personal information collection, is proving far greater than we initially hoped for."

All over the world, Athena Security's A.I. thermal cameras are pre-screening individuals for elevated temperatures and weapons prior to entering busy airports, government buildings, prisons, courthouses, libraries as well as Fortune 500 corporations. With the ability to send automatic alerts to operators, Athena's platform offloads critical staffing requirements to manually take temperatures while securing buildings from illegal weapons.

Headquartered in Austin, TX and founded by former Revel Systems founders Lisa Falzone and Chris Ciabarra, Athena Security is a cutting edge Apple iPad temperature detection and gun detection security camera startup. Athena Security is extremely accurate - within .3 degrees Celsius accurate for temperature detection and 99% accurate using computer vision and object detection to spot guns and mitigate crime. Athena offers an enterprise turn-key Elevated Temperature Detection System for fast, frictionless, contactless screening of pedestrian traffic checking the temperature of up to 2000 people per hour. Athena Security provides an initial temperature checker screening that can be confirmed by a second medical thermometer. For more information go to Athena Security's website at http://athena-security.com

