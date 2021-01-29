Athene Holding Ltd. To Announce Fourth Quarter And Full-Year 2020 Financial Results And Host Conference Call On February 17, 2021

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Jan. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE: ATH), a leading provider of retirement savings products, announced it will release financial results for the fourth quarter and full-year 2020 on Wednesday, February 17, 2021, before the opening of trading on the New York Stock Exchange. The news release, financial supplement, and earnings presentation will be available on the ir.athene.com website. Management will host a conference call to review Athene's financial results on the same day at 10:00 a.m. ET.

Conference Call Details

Live conference call: Toll-free at (866) 901-0811 (domestic) or (346) 354-0810 (international)

Conference call replay available through March 3, 2021 at (800) 585-8367 (domestic) or (404) 537-3406 (international)

at (800) 585-8367 (domestic) or (404) 537-3406 (international) Conference ID number: 1145498

Live and archived webcast available at ir.athene.com

About Athene

Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE: ATH), through its subsidiaries ("Athene"), is a leading financial services company with total assets of $191.1 billion as of September 30, 2020 and operations in the United States, Bermuda, and Canada. Athene specializes in helping its customers achieve financial security and is a solutions provider to institutions. Founded in 2009, Athene remains Driven to Do More for our policyholders, business partners, shareholders, and the communities in which we work and live. For more information, please visit www.athene.com.

