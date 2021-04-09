Ather Sharif Awarded The Excellence in Entrepreneurial Leadership Award In Honor of Michael Ferro

The Excellence in Entrepreneurial Leadership Award in Honor of Michael W. Ferro was established with support from ADA 25 Advancing Leadership Board Member John Tuhey, principal at The Tuhey Law Firm in honor of his mentor, Michael Ferro, Jr.

"Ather exemplifies the exact qualities we wanted to recognize and honor with this award: the intersection of innovation and disability. On behalf of the committee, we are so pleased to make this award and help support Ather's audacious idea to make the web accessible and adaptable for all users," said John Tuhey.

The awardee was selected by a committee who represent expertise in entrepreneurism, tech, disability, and academia. They included: Adam Burke, Microsoft; Dr. Katherine Caldwell, University of Illinois at Chicago; Kim Holmes, That First Rung; Andre Johnson, LiveEquipd and Kaizen Health; Pat Maher, SPR; and John Tuhey, The Tuhey Law Firm.

About ADA 25 Advancing Leadership: ADA 25 Advancing Leadership has a bold strategy and groundbreaking programs—the first of their kind in the nation—for bringing greater disability inclusion to tables of power and influence in the region. We are working to increase civic engagement and diverse leadership by developing and building a powerful network of leaders with disabilities. To get involved or donate, visit ada25chicago.org.

About The Tuhey Law Firm: Founded in 2016, The Tuhey Law Firm specializes in providing risk balanced business advisory and advocacy services to a diverse group of select clients. The Tuhey Law Firm is a certified disabled owned business located in Oak Park, Illinois.

