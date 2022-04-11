Atherosclerosis Therapeutics Market Size to Grow by USD 3.44 billion | Increasing Risk Factors for Atherosclerosis to Boost Growth | Technavio

Atherosclerosis Therapeutics Market 2022-2026: Scope

The atherosclerosis therapeutics market report covers the following areas:

Atherosclerosis Therapeutics Market 2022-2026: Driver and Challenge

The increasing risk factors for atherosclerosis are driving the atherosclerosis therapeutics market growth. According to the NIH, hypercholesterolemia affects one in 500 people in most countries. Factors such as cigarette smoking, unhealthy eating habits, sleep deprivation, and lack of physical activities can lead to an increase in the risk of atherosclerosis. This, in turn, induces the demand for atherosclerosis therapeutics, thereby contributing to the market growth.

Side effects associated with atherosclerosis therapeutics are challenging the atherosclerosis therapeutics market growth. For instance, ZOCOR acts by lowering the LDL cholesterol level in the blood. However, according to several research studies, the drug can cause muscular diseases, such as myopathy and rhabdomyolysis. Therefore, the potent side-effects of atherosclerosis therapeutics negatively affect the market growth.

Atherosclerosis Therapeutics Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

By product, the market has been segmented into small molecules and biologics. The small molecules segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. The use of small molecules can significantly reduce the risk of complications associated with atherosclerosis. Moreover, the manufacturing and regulatory approval process of small molecules are relatively easy. Hence, new players in the market are catering to the rising demand for small molecule drugs.

By geography, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest Of World (ROW). North America will have significant market share growth during the forecast period.

Learn more about the contribution of each segment of the market. Download a Free Sample Report

Atherosclerosis Therapeutics Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the atherosclerosis therapeutics market, including Amgen Inc., AstraZeneca Plc, Dr. Reddys Laboratories Ltd., Eli Lilly and Co., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc., Merck and Co. Inc., Novartis AG, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc., Sanofi SA, Viatris Inc., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, and Pfizer Inc. among others.

Atherosclerosis Therapeutics Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist atherosclerosis therapeutics market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the atherosclerosis therapeutics market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the atherosclerosis therapeutics market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of atherosclerosis therapeutics market vendors

Related Reports:

Plasma Therapeutics Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Gene Therapy Market by Therapy Area and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Atherosclerosis Therapeutics Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.66% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 3.44 billion Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 5.13 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 44% Key consumer countries US, Canada, UK, Germany, and China Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Amgen Inc., AstraZeneca Plc, Dr. Reddys Laboratories Ltd., Eli Lilly and Co., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc., Merck and Co. Inc., Novartis AG, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc., Sanofi SA, Viatris Inc., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, and Pfizer Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Product

5.3 Small molecules - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Small molecules - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Small molecules - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Small molecules - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Small molecules - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Biologics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Biologics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Biologics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Biologics - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Biologics - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 42: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 43: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 44: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 45: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 58: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 66: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 68: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 78: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 79: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 80: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 81: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 82: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 83: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 84: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Amgen Inc.

Exhibit 85: Amgen Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 86: Amgen Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 87: Amgen Inc. - Key offerings

10.4 AstraZeneca Plc

Exhibit 88: AstraZeneca Plc - Overview



Exhibit 89: AstraZeneca Plc - Product / Service



Exhibit 90: AstraZeneca Plc - Key news



Exhibit 91: AstraZeneca Plc - Key offerings

10.5 Dr. Reddys Laboratories Ltd.

Exhibit 92: Dr. Reddys Laboratories Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 93: Dr. Reddys Laboratories Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 94: Dr. Reddys Laboratories Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 95: Dr. Reddys Laboratories Ltd. - Segment focus

10.6 Eli Lilly and Co.

Exhibit 96: Eli Lilly and Co. - Overview



Exhibit 97: Eli Lilly and Co. - Product / Service



Exhibit 98: Eli Lilly and Co. - Key offerings

10.7 GlaxoSmithKline Plc

Exhibit 99: GlaxoSmithKline Plc - Overview



Exhibit 100: GlaxoSmithKline Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 101: GlaxoSmithKline Plc - Key news



Exhibit 102: GlaxoSmithKline Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 103: GlaxoSmithKline Plc - Segment focus

10.8 Merck and Co. Inc.

Exhibit 104: Merck and Co. Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 105: Merck and Co. Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 106: Merck and Co. Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 107: Merck and Co. Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 108: Merck and Co. Inc. - Segment focus

10.9 Novartis AG

Exhibit 109: Novartis AG - Overview



Exhibit 110: Novartis AG - Business segments



Exhibit 111: Novartis AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 112: Novartis AG - Segment focus

10.10 Pfizer Inc.

Exhibit 113: Pfizer Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 114: Pfizer Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 115: Pfizer Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 116: Pfizer Inc. - Key offerings

10.11 Sanofi SA

Exhibit 117: Sanofi SA - Overview



Exhibit 118: Sanofi SA - Business segments



Exhibit 119: Sanofi SA - Key news



Exhibit 120: Sanofi SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 121: Sanofi SA - Segment focus

10.12 Viatris Inc.

Exhibit 122: Viatris Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 123: Viatris Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 124: Viatris Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 125: Viatris Inc. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 126: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 127: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 128: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 129: Research methodology



Exhibit 130: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 131: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 132: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio