Athleisure Market in Apparel, Accessories & Luxury Goods Industry | Discover Company Insights in Technavio

Enterprises will go through the Response, Recovery, and Renew phases.

Impact of COVID-19

The athleisure market will witness a negative impact during the forecast period owing to the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, market growth is likely to grow in 2021 as compared to 2020.

Frequently Asked Questions:

Based on segmentation by product, which is the leading segment in the market?

Based on the product, the market witnessed maximum growth in the mass athleisure segment in 2020.

Based on the product, the market witnessed maximum growth in the mass athleisure segment in 2020. What are the major trends in the market?

The increasing adoption of fitness initiatives by corporate is the major trend in the market.

The increasing adoption of fitness initiatives by corporate is the major trend in the market. At what rate is the market projected to grow?

The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 7% during the forecast period.

The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 7% during the forecast period. Who are the top players in the market?

adidas AG, ALALA, ALO LLC, American Eagle Outfitters Inc., Carbon38 Inc., Columbia Sportswear Co., EYSOM LLC, H and M Hennes and Mauritz AB, lululemon athletica Inc., and Michi Design Inc. are the top players in the market.

adidas AG, ALALA, ALO LLC, American Eagle Outfitters Inc., Carbon38 Inc., Columbia Sportswear Co., EYSOM LLC, H and M Hennes and Mauritz AB, lululemon athletica Inc., and Michi Design Inc. are the top players in the market. How big is the North American market?

North America occupied about 35% of the global market share in 2020.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. adidas AG, ALALA, ALO LLC, American Eagle Outfitters Inc., Carbon38 Inc., Columbia Sportswear Co., EYSOM LLC, H and M Hennes and Mauritz AB, lululemon athletica Inc., and Michi Design Inc. are some of the major market participants. Although the growing prominence of online shopping, increasing adoption of fitness initiatives by corporate, rise and evolution of the athleisure movement will offer immense growth opportunities, the availability of counterfeit products is likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this athleisure market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Athleisure Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Athleisure Market is segmented as below:

Product

Mass Athleisure



Premium Athleisure

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



MEA

Athleisure Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The athleisure market report covers the following areas:

Athleisure Market Size

Athleisure Market Trends

Athleisure Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies the increasing adoption of fitness initiatives by corporate as one of the prime reasons driving the Athleisure Market growth during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Athleisure Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist athleisure market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the athleisure market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the athleisure market across North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and MEA

, , APAC, , and MEA Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of athleisure market vendors

