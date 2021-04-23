Athleta Partners with Simone Biles to Inspire Next Generation

SAN FRANCISCO, April 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Athleta announces a long-term partnership with Simone Biles, the most decorated gymnast in World Championships history, in a shared vision designed to empower women and girls. Biles joins Athleta in a wide-reaching partnership that will bring to life the brand's mission of fostering community, igniting activity, and inspiring the next generation to be the best version of themselves.

Biles and Athleta will work together on initiatives with a particular focus toward Athleta Girl – encouraging millions of girls to rise and own their limitless potential. Biles will collaborate with Athleta's design team in development of signature products for aspiring athletes, including plans for multiple capsule collaborations for Athleta Girl.

"Using my voice has been very empowering for me and I am grateful to embark on this new journey with Athleta to inspire young girls and women to do the same," said Biles. "The opportunity to encourage young girls to reach their full potential and be a force for change is incredibly powerful. I admire Athleta for their commitment to recognize and support women's individual and collective strength and, together, I believe we can help girls to confidently and passionately take on the world in their athletic endeavors and beyond."

Biles, widely regarded as one of the greatest female athletes of all time, will connect directly with girls through Athleta's active and engaged community to inspire honest conversations and help develop programming focused on supporting and lifting up young women and girls.

"We are excited to welcome Simone to the Athleta family and work together to further our mission of empowering women and girls," said Mary Beth Laughton, president and chief executive officer of Athleta. "Simone believes in championing the next generation of female athletes as much as we do, and we are confident this partnership will continue to build community with our customers and enrich our brand."

As her exclusive active and athleisure apparel partner, Athleta plans to co-create Biles' own signature activewear line that will bring a piece of her to girls everywhere.

"Simone embodies our brand through her advocacy, mentorship and work in the community," said Jana Henning, chief product officer of Athleta. "Our team is looking forward to working collaboratively with her to bring the same elements of confidence, strength, and grace she demonstrates on and off the mat into future collections for girls."

A brand for women by women, Athleta is committed to diversity, inclusion and representation for all. Biles joining Athleta further reimagines the traditional athletic sponsorship – Athleta's holistic approach to partnerships prioritizes authenticity and shared values while uplifting all aspects of their life. Athleta has successfully supported Allyson Felix, the most decorated woman in U.S. track and field history, in her advocacy efforts and is uniquely positioned to celebrate Biles and Felix as voices for change and empowering the next generation.

About Athleta:

A certified B Corporation, Athleta is a performance lifestyle brand with a mission of empowering a community of active women and girls. Athleta's versatile premium performance lifestyle apparel is designed by women for women with inclusivity at its core. Founded in 1998, Athleta integrates performance and technical features across its collection to support women across their entire lifestyle – from yoga and training to travel and sleep. In 2016, the company launched Athleta Girl mirroring its signature performance in styles for the next generation. Based in San Francisco, CA and a Gap Inc. brand (NYSE: GPS), Athleta apparel is available at its over 200 retail stores across the United States, through its catalog, and at Athleta.com.

About Simone Biles:

Simone Biles is one of the greatest gymnasts of all-time. The first woman to capture five All-Around World Championship titles, Biles is the most decorated gymnast in World Championships history – male or female – with 25 medals overall (19 gold) and is a five-time Olympic medalist (4 gold). A three-time Laureus World Sportswoman of the Year, she has earned the rare distinction of having four skills named in her honor – The Biles – in the beam, floor (two) and vault disciplines. Biles' extraordinary accomplishments have received widespread recognition including TIME 100 Most Influential, Forbes 30 Under 30, Ebony Power 100, People Women Changing the World, USA Today 100 Women of the Century, and two-time Associated Press Female Athlete of the Year among others. Her autobiography, Courage to Soar, was a New York Times bestseller and developed into an award-winning tv special on Lifetime. Biles utilizes her platform to help advocate for change and support initiatives that provide education and assistance for children and young adults associated with adoption and childcare.

SOURCE Athleta

Related Links

https://athleta.gap.com

