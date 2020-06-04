DUBLIN, June 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Athlete's Foot - Market Insights, Epidemiology and Forecast to 2030" drug pipelines has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Athlete's foot, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Athlete's foot market trends in the United States.

The market report provides current treatment practices, emerging drugs, Athlete's foot market share of the individual therapies, current and forecasted Athlete's foot market Size from 2017 to 2030. The report also covers current Athlete's foot treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers, market barriers and unmet medical needs to curate best of the opportunities and assesses underlying potential of the market.



Epidemiology



The Athlete's foot epidemiology division provide the insights about historical and current Athlete's foot patient pool and forecasted trend for the United States. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. This part of The report also provides the diagnosed patient pool and their trends along with assumptions undertaken.



Key Findings



The disease epidemiology covered in the report provides historical as well as forecasted Athlete's foot epidemiology [segmented as Diagnosed Incident cases of Athlete's foot and Incident cases of Athlete's foot by subtype] scenario of Athlete's foot in the United States from 2017 to 2030.



Drug Chapters



Drug chapter segment of the Athlete's foot report encloses the detailed analysis of Athlete's foot marketed drugs and late stage (Phase-III and Phase-II) pipeline drugs. It also helps to understand the Athlete's foot clinical trial details, expressive pharmacological action, agreements and collaborations, approval and patent details, advantages and disadvantages of each included drug and the latest news and press releases.



Marketed Drugs



Luliconazole: Bausch Health



Luliconazole is a novel imidazole antifungal. Luliconazole is uniquely characterized by its R-enantiomer side chain in addition to one chiral center. The addition of an imidazole moiety into the ketene dithioacetate structure of the compound augments its ability to target filamentous fungi, such as dermatophytes, without compromising its broad-spectrum antifungal activity. Luliconazole has been shown to have antifungal activity against dermatophytes and Candida in vitro, and has been clinically assessed for the treatment of tinea pedis, cruris, and corporis.



Emerging Drugs



SB208: Novan



SB208, a nitric oxide-releasing topical drug candidate, is in development for the treatment of fungal infections of the skin and nails, such as tinea pedis and onychomycosis. The active ingredient in the silicone-based gel of SB208 is NVN1000, a polysiloxane macromolecule that stores nitric oxide on the polymer backbone and has demonstrated broad-spectrum anti-fungal activity in vitro. Nitric oxide plays a vital role in the natural immune system response against microbial pathogens and is a critical regulator of inflammation.



Market Outlook



The Athlete's foot market outlook of the report helps to build the detailed comprehension of the historic, current and forecasted Athlete's foot market trends by analyzing the impact of current therapies on the market, unmet needs, drivers and barriers and demand of better technology.



This segment gives a thorough detail of Athlete's foot market trend of each marketed drug and late-stage pipeline therapy by evaluating their impact based on annual cost of therapy, inclusion and exclusion criteria's, mechanism of action, compliance rate, growing need of the market, increasing patient pool, covered patient segment, expected launch year, competition with other therapies, brand value, their impact on the market and view of the key opinion leaders. The calculated market data are presented with relevant tables and graphs to give a clear view of the market at first sight.



According to the report, the Athlete's foot market in the United States is expected to change with a CAGR of 4.2% in the study period 2017-2030.



Drugs Uptake



This section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Athlete's foot market or expected to get launched in the market during the study period 2017-2030. The analysis covers Athlete's foot market uptake by drugs; patient uptake by therapies; and sales of each drug.



This helps in understanding the drugs with the most rapid uptake, reasons behind the maximal use of new drugs and allows the comparison of the drugs on the basis of market share and Size which again will be useful in investigating factors important in market uptake and in making financial and regulatory decisions.



Pipeline Development Activities



The report provides insights into different therapeutic candidates in Phase II, and Phase III stage. It also analyses Athlete's foot key players involved in developing targeted therapeutics.



Reimbursement Scenario



Approaching reimbursement proactively can have a positive impact both during the late stages of product development and well after product launch. In report we take reimbursement into consideration to identify economically attractive indications and market opportunities. When working with finite resources, the ability to select the markets with the fewest reimbursement barriers can be a critical business & price strategy.



KOL - Views



To keep up with current market trends, we take KOLs and SME's opinion working in Athlete's foot domain through primary research to fill the data gaps and validate our secondary research. Their opinion helps to understand and validate current and emerging therapies treatment patterns or Athlete's foot market trend. This will support the clients in potential upcoming novel treatment by identifying the overall scenario of the market and the unmet needs.



Competitive Intelligence Analysis



The publisher performs Competitive & Market Intelligence analysis of the Athlete's foot Market by using various Competitive Intelligence tools that includes - SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies etc. The inclusion of the analysis entirely depends upon the data availability.



Scope of the Report

The report covers the descriptive overview of Athlete's foot, explaining its causes, signs and symptoms, pathophysiology and currently available therapies

Comprehensive insight has been provided into the Athlete's foot epidemiology and treatment in the United States

Additionally, an all-inclusive account of both the current and emerging therapies for Athlete's foot are provided, along with the assessment of new therapies, which will have an impact on the current treatment landscape

A detailed review of Athlete's foot market; historical and forecasted is included in the report, covering drug outreach in the United States

The report provides an edge while developing business strategies, by understanding trends shaping and driving the global Athlete's foot market

Companies Mentioned



Bausch Health

Dembiont

Blueberry Therapeutics

Novan

For more information about this drug pipelines report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/plf92d

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.



