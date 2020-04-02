Athletes Unite to Supply Sports Experiences and Memorabilia to Raise Funds for the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund Through Brandon Steiner's CollectibleXchange

YONKERS, N.Y., April 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With March Madness, the Olympics, Wimbledon and more cancelled this year, sports entrepreneur Brandon Steiner will fill some of the void by auctioning sports experiences and memorabilia to support the WHO COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund. The CollectibleXchange COVID-19 Charity Auction kicked off on Monday, March 30 with all net proceeds going to the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund. Prominent athletes and organizations, including Mariano Rivera, Justin Tuck, Carli Lloyd, Barry Sanders, Bill Walton, Martin Brodeur, Lou Holtz, Aaron Boone, Adam Schefter, Jim Boeheim, and many more, have donated autographed items along with tickets, experiences, and meet & greets.

The WHO COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund (www.covid19responsefund.org) is overseen by the World Health Organization, United Nations Foundation, and Swiss Philanthropy Foundation. The fund supports COVID-19 preparedness, containment, response and recovery activities. "I am so grateful to the athletes, agents, vendors, and friends who have donated items to auction for this critical cause," said CollectibleXchange President Brandon Steiner, best known as the former CEO of Steiner Sports Memorabilia and Marketing. "I'm hopeful that people will donate their amazing items from home to help us raise over $300,000 to cover a small fraction of the enormous cost of this fast-moving pandemic."

CX is a marketplace community that enables customers, collectors, store owners, celebrities, professional athletes and teams to sell collectibles to the public. Among the initial athletes partnering with the CollectibleXchange is New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone. "There is nothing more pressing than supporting people hard hit by COVID-19. I am happy to help and urge everyone to do their part," remarked the Yankees skipper.

All items and experiences for the COVID-19 Charity Auction were solicited by CollectibleXchange and are guaranteed authentic. Bidding is open to registered users at the CollectibleXchange COVID-19 Charity Auction beginning Monday, March 30, and closing Sunday, May 3. At the same time, anyone who wants to host a collection can donate all or a portion of their earnings during this period to the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund.

For more information on how to donate an item or experience to the auction or host a collection, email CollectibleXchange at [email protected]

