Athletes Win with Grays' Field Hockey Sticks Amplified with XG Sciences' Graphene Nanoplatelets

"Adding graphene into our durable GX composite matrix enabled us to forge the GR Collection to deliver exceptional feel, power and playability," said James Bunday, Range Development Lead, Grays Hockey. "The feedback we received after launching the GR Collection was tremendous because the graphene-enhanced technology strengthens the hockey sticks and helps players reach great all-around performance."

When it comes to field hockey, the most important piece of equipment is a player's stick. Athletes need their stick to be light weight while running, provide superior ball control when performing specialized shots and have great power to deliver the game winning goal. With a graphene-enhanced field hockey stick two unique things happen, energy is more efficiently transferred, and more shock is absorbed giving the player a better feel and response.

"XG Sciences is helping to redefine the sporting goods industry by boosting player performance with graphene-enhanced equipment," says Philip Rose, Chief Executive Officer, XG Sciences. "In the sporting goods space, XG formulations have also been in full production in Callaway's graphene-enhanced golf balls improving player performance by delivering better ball speed, control and distance."

Visit www.xgsciences.com.

About XG Sciences, Inc.

XG Sciences, formed in 2006, specializes in utilizing graphene nanoplatelets to formulate advanced materials that amplify the performance of products across numerous industries. High-performance materials have been shipped to over 1,000 organizations in 47 countries. Test results have shown enhancements in manufacturing processability and improvements in mechanical, thermal, electrical, and barrier properties for many base materials. For more information please visit www.xgsciences.com.

If you would like more information, please contact:

Jocelyn Hoffman

Director of Marketing

j.hoffman@xgsciences.com

+1 (773) 859-8449

SOURCE XG Sciences, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.xgsciences.com

