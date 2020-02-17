Athletic Footwear Market to be Driven By Rising Consumer Awareness About Benefits of Fitness & Sporting Activities Till 2025 | Million Insights

FELTON, California, Feb. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With reference to the report published by the authorities the scope of the global Athletic Footwear Market was appreciated by US$ 64.30 billion in 2017 and is projected to touch US$ 95.14 billion by 2025. It is projected to increase by a CAGR of to some extent above 5.0% during the period of 2018 to 2025.

Footwear is an apparel worn on feet for the purpose of shielding from exterior means at the time of carrying out the actions at out-of-doors. The term athletic footwear denotes to the merchandise worn by sports person that have similar purpose of caring the foot together with greater extra functionality as per the sport they are intended for. Therefore, an athletic footwear deliver superior shield, easy control on the movements, support for the mid-foot along with the cushioning and steadiness to heels.

Athletic shoe is a general term for the footwear mainly meant for sporting or additional procedures of bodily workout. However during current ages they are utilizes for unintentional actions. Athletic footwear is utilized for sporting and additional procedures of working out, for example aerobics, jogging, running and walking. This comprises basketball shoes, running shoes, fitness shoes, walking shoes and others.

Drivers:

Prosperous sector of retail e-commerce, increasing attentiveness and interest about the benefits of fitness and the sporting actions, all over the world and growing stages of per capita earnings of the customers are expected to be the important reasons fueling the development of the athletic footwear industry.

Likewise, the persons are more and more understanding the significance of using proper category of shoes for sporting actions so as to avert the back pain, knee pain, hip pain, damages to muscle and injuries to leg. Therefore, the demand for athletic shoes is estimated to record a high growth during the period of approaching years.

Restraints:

The increasing prices of raw material is a most important reason obstructing the development of the global athletic footwear market. The normal price of the upper leather of a shoe, hiked with substantial percentage in historical year. That affected, on the market of athletic footwear, adversely.

Classification:

The global athletic footwear industry can be classified by Sales Network, Gender, Type and Region. By Sales Network, it can be classified as Shoe Stores, E- Commerce, Specialty Stores, Sport Stores, Supermarkets, Hypermarkets and Others. By Gender, it can be classified as Kids, Men, and Women. By Type, it can be classified as Sports Shoes, Walking Shoes, Aerobic Shoes, Trekking & Hiking Shoes, Backpacking Shoes and Running Shoes.

Regional Lookout:

By Region the global athletic footwear market can be classified as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The North American region had ruled the market by way of a share of income. In 2017, it was around 30.0%. The area is expected to carry on leading the market during the period of forecast. The U.S.A is the important donor of the revenue to the local market. This can be credited to the people having greater interest for the sporting activities, and the activities of adventure and fitness, for example trail running, hiking, training and aerobics.

Asia Pacific was responsible for the maximum consignments which were nearby 260 million units, in 2017. It is estimated that the area will carry on its domination during the period of 2018 to 2025. This can be mainly credited to an extensive base of people and lesser normal price of selling of the athletic footwear within the province, as equated to with the advanced nations, for example the U.S.A and the U.K.

The Asia Pacific estimated to see the maximum percentage of development during period of the forecast. It tracked by Latin America. Increasing infiltration of e-commerce along with the growing per capita earnings are projected to perform an important part in boosting the demand for athletic footwear in Asia Pacific. Growing interest for joining in a number of sporting actions, is increasing the development of the athletic footwear industry within the state.

Companies:

Some of the important companies for athletic footwear market are: Woodland Worldwide, Saucony, Puma SE, Vans, Lotto Sport Italia S.p.A, Fila Inc., Adidas AG, Skechers USA, Inc., Reebok International, Nike, Inc., New Balance Athletics, Inc., Under Arm our, Inc., and ASICS Corporation. Additional notable companies are Osiris Shoes, BK Footwear, Crocs Inc., Saucony Inc., VANS Inc., Brooks Sports Inc., Wolverine World Wide Inc., K-Swiss Inc. and Converse, Inc.

Market Segment:

Athletic Footwear Category Outlook (Volume, Million Units; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

Aerobic Shoes



Running Shoes



Walking Shoes



Trekking & Hiking Shoes



Sports Shoes



Football





Basketball





Tennis





Rugby & American football





Cricket





Baseball





Ice Hockey





Others

Athletic Footwear Gender Outlook (Volume, Million Units; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

Men



Women



Kids

Athletic Footwear Retail Channel Outlook (Volume, Million Units; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

Brick & Mortar



E-commerce

Athletic Footwear Regional Outlook (Volume, Million Units; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



Germany





U.K.



Asia Pacific



Australia





China





India





Japan



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico



Middle East & Africa

