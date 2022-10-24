Athletic Footwear Market to grow by USD 17.89 Bn, Evolving Opportunities with Adidas AG, Admiral Sportswear Ltd., and ASICS Corp. - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the athletic footwear market, operating under the consumer discretionary industry. The report estimates the market to register an incremental growth of USD 17.89 bn, at a CAGR of 3.95% during the forecast period. 47% of the market growth originates from APAC with a Y-O-Y growth of 3.3% during the forecasted period.

Athletic Footwear Market: Vendor Analysis

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Athletic Footwear Market 2022-2026

The existence of various domestic and foreign suppliers has led to the fragmentation of the global sports footwear market. Some of the top companies that control the world market include Adidas, Nike, Under Armour, PUMA, BasicNet, ASICS, Skechers, VF Corp, Wolverine World Wide Inc., and New Balance. Vendors on the market distinguish their goods based on price and other flimsy characteristics like color, material cost, and style.

During the forecast period, it is anticipated that the rivalry in the global athletic footwear market will increase as more new products are introduced. The market participants actively invest in the construction of infrastructure that is suited for producing athletic footwear.

adidas AG: The company offers EQ21 run shoes which are designed for running and jogging activities.

The company offers EQ21 run shoes which are designed for running and jogging activities. Admiral Sportswear Ltd.: The company focuses on manufacturing and selling athletics sportswear for multi-sports including cricket, cycling, and athletics.

The company focuses on manufacturing and selling athletics sportswear for multi-sports including cricket, cycling, and athletics. ASICS Corp.: The company offers GEL QUANTUM 90 shoes designed for multi-purpose activities under sports activities such as cricket, running, etc.

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Download Free Sample Report.

Athletic Footwear Market: Segmentation Analysis

Distribution Channel

Offline



The offline segment's sports footwear market share will expand significantly. Offline distribution is not complete without organized retailing. Customers prefer offline distribution methods since they may choose from a wide selection of athletic shoes at various price points.





Customers prefer to purchase athletic footwear from hypermarkets, supermarkets, and department stores since these establishments offer a large selection of goods, allow for in-depth product evaluation, and provide the necessary assistance and information to customers. During the projection period, these factors are anticipated to accelerate segment growth.



Online

Geography

APAC



APAC will account for 47% of market growth. The largest markets in APAC for athletic footwear are China and Japan . This region's market will expand more quickly than those in other areas. Over the course of the forecast period, rising demand for sports-inspired and sports-specific footwear will support the expansion of the athletic footwear market in APAC.

and . This region's market will expand more quickly than those in other areas. Over the course of the forecast period, rising demand for sports-inspired and sports-specific footwear will support the expansion of the athletic footwear market in APAC.

Europe



North America



South America



Middle East And Africa

To know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years, Buy Sample Report.

Athletic Footwear Market: Scope Analysis

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The athletic footwear market report covers the following areas:

One of the significant market trends for athletic footwear that is driving the industry's expansion is the growing availability of custom athletic footwear. Vendors need to concentrate on tactics like quicker delivery procedures, mass customization, and personalization due to the growth of footwear. Custom-made athletic footwear is convenient for customers who want to wear clothes that are tailored to their own needs.

Customized footwear increases comfort by enhancing the way the feet, ankles, calf muscles, and legs move. People with medical issues or trouble finding the right sporting footwear can benefit from having shoes manufactured to order. These elements will fuel market expansion during the course of the projection period.

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights! Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000.

Athletic Footwear Market: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will assist athletic footwear market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the athletic footwear market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the athletic footwear market

Related Reports

Running Apparel and Footwear Market in the US by End-use and Distribution Channel - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The report extensively covers running apparel and footwear market segmentation in US by end-user (men, women, and children) and distribution channel (offline and online).

Fast Fashion Market Growth by Gender, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis- 2022-2026: The report extensively covers the fast fashion market segmentation by gender (female and male), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, the Middle East and Africa, and South America).

Athletic Footwear Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.95% Market growth 2022-2026 $17.89 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.3 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 47% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled adidas AG, Admiral Sportswear Ltd., ASICS Corp., BasicNet Spa, Bata Brands Sarl, British Knights Int., Brooks Sports Inc., Diadora Spa, Fila Holdings Corp, K Swiss, Lotto Sport Italia Spa, Mirza International Ltd, Mizuno Corp, New Balance Athletics Inc, Nike Inc, PUMA SE, Skechers USA Inc., Under Armour Inc., VF Corp., and Wolverine World Wide Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get customized segments.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Distribution Channel - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Distribution Channel - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Distribution Channel

5.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Online - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Online - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Distribution Channel ($ billion)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 42: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 44: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 48: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 52: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 56: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 64: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 68: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 72: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 78: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 79: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 80: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 81: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 87: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 adidas AG

Exhibit 89: adidas AG - Overview



Exhibit 90: adidas AG - Business segments



Exhibit 91: adidas AG - Key news



Exhibit 92: adidas AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 93: adidas AG - Segment focus

10.4 ASICS Corp.

Exhibit 94: ASICS Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 95: ASICS Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 96: ASICS Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 97: ASICS Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 98: ASICS Corp. - Segment focus

10.5 BasicNet Spa

Exhibit 99: BasicNet Spa - Overview



Exhibit 100: BasicNet Spa - Key offerings

10.6 New Balance Athletics Inc

Exhibit 101: New Balance Athletics Inc - Overview



Exhibit 102: New Balance Athletics Inc - Product / Service



Exhibit 103: New Balance Athletics Inc - Key offerings

10.7 Nike Inc

Exhibit 104: Nike Inc - Overview



Exhibit 105: Nike Inc - Business segments



Exhibit 106: Nike Inc - Key news



Exhibit 107: Nike Inc - Key offerings



Exhibit 108: Nike Inc - Segment focus

10.8 PUMA SE

Exhibit 109: PUMA SE - Overview



Exhibit 110: PUMA SE - Business segments



Exhibit 111: PUMA SE - Key news



Exhibit 112: PUMA SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 113: PUMA SE - Segment focus

10.9 Skechers USA Inc.

Inc. Exhibit 114: Skechers USA Inc. - Overview

Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 115: Skechers USA Inc. - Business segments

Inc. - Business segments

Exhibit 116: Skechers USA Inc. - Key news

Inc. - Key news

Exhibit 117: Skechers USA Inc. - Key offerings

Inc. - Key offerings

Exhibit 118: Skechers USA Inc. - Segment focus

10.10 Under Armour Inc.

Exhibit 119: Under Armour Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 120: Under Armour Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 121: Under Armour Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 122: Under Armour Inc. - Segment focus

10.11 VF Corp.

Exhibit 123: VF Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 124: VF Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 125: VF Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 126: VF Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 127: VF Corp. - Segment focus

10.12 Wolverine World Wide Inc.

Exhibit 128: Wolverine World Wide Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 129: Wolverine World Wide Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 130: Wolverine World Wide Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 131: Wolverine World Wide Inc. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 132: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 133: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 134: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 135: Research methodology



Exhibit 136: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 137: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 138: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio