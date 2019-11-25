Athletic Greens Ultimate Daily Earns NSF International's Certified for Sport® Certification

CARSON CITY, Nev., Nov. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Athletic Greens Ultimate Daily recently earned certification from NSF International's Certified for Sport® program. NSF International is a global public health organization that tests and certifies products to help protect athletes and consumers from potentially harmful ingredients and sport-specific banned substances in dietary supplements.

Athletic Greens Ultimate Daily is the all-in-one daily supplement with 75 vitamins, minerals and whole food-sourced ingredients that work together to help the body absorb and synthesize these nutrients in a highly bioavailable form. Developed for athletes and high performers, just one daily scoop of Athletic Greens Ultimate Daily delivers adaptogens, antioxidants, prebiotics and probiotics and a superfood complex that help support the body's nutritional needs across critical areas of health including energy, immunity, digestion and recovery. As a comprehensive approach to nutritional support, Athletic Greens Ultimate Daily can replace a multi-vitamin and a number of other supplements commonly taken by elite and professional athletes and health-conscious consumers.

As a Certified for Sport® product, Athletic Greens Ultimate Daily is regularly tested for over 272 sport-specific banned substances and must be produced in a manufacturing facility that is inspected twice a year to comply with the U.S. FDA's Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) requirements and industry best practices. In addition, Athletic Greens Ultimate Daily routinely undergoes a variety of tests and reviews, including:

Toxicological review of product safety, formulation and label claims

Contaminant testing for harmful levels of specific contaminants like pesticides, lead and arsenic

Label claims testing to verify what's on the label is in the package

Ongoing monitoring to verify compliance through periodic auditing and testing

End-to-end supply chain audit where each of our 75 ingredient sources is audited against NSF's strict guidelines

With one of Athletic Greens' core values being 'No Compromises,' the NSF International certification is a testament to the pride the brand takes in using only the highest quality and highest efficacy ingredients.

"Athletic Greens Ultimate Daily was designed to be taken every day by anyone looking to improve their health and performance," said Chris Ashenden, Athletic Greens founder. "I am delighted that our long-term commitment to quality and no compromises has now been recognized by this leading quality standard and certifying body. We adhere to the rigorous NSF International Certified for Sport® standards and are proud to offer a product that can be taken and trusted by elite and professional athletes and used with confidence by anyone, regardless of where they find themselves on their own health journey."

NSF International's Certified for Sport® program helps athletes and consumers make more knowledgeable decisions when choosing supplements. Major League Baseball (MLB), the National Hockey League (NHL) and Canadian Football League (CFL) clubs provide and recommend products that are Certified for Sport® and players are urged to use only these certified products. The Certified for Sport® certification is also recommended by the National Football League (NFL), Professional Golf Association (PGA), Ladies Professional Golf Association (LPGA), Canadian Center for Ethics in Sport (CCES), Collegiate and Professional Sports Dietitian Association (CPSDA) and the Taylor Hooton Foundation, as well as many other sports organizations.





With certification, Athletic Greens Ultimate Daily is included in NSF's online listing of certified products and on the Certified for Sport® app. The app features enhanced search capabilities, side-by-side product comparisons and a UPC barcode scanner to find Certified for Sport® supplements.

"Athletes and consumers can choose Certified for Sport® products with confidence. Athletic Greens Ultimate Daily is now certified by one of the most rigorous certification programs in the dietary supplement industry," said David Trosin, General Manager and Global Business Development Director, Health Sciences at NSF International. "By meeting our rigorous Certified for Sport® requirements, Athletic Greens is demonstrating its commitment to clean sport as well as quality, safety and good manufacturing processes."

About Athletic Greens

Athletic Greens is a global health and wellness company whose purpose is to inspire fulfilling lives starting with a focus on health. Founded in 2009, Athletic Greens has continually developed its flagship product, the Ultimate Daily, to its current formula of 75 proven vitamins, minerals and whole food-sourced ingredients. Athletic Greens Ultimate Daily is available direct-to-consumer across North America, Europe and China. Whether you're an athlete pushing for your best or taking the first steps in creating healthy habits, Athletic Greens Ultimate Daily gives you all-in-one nutritional support for a healthy gut, heart, body, and mind. For more information about Athletic Greens Ultimate Daily visit athleticgreens.com/nsf.

About NSF International

NSF International (nsf.org) is a global public health organization that facilitates standard development, and tests and certifies products for the health sciences, food, water and consumer goods industries to minimize adverse health effects and protect the environment. Founded in 1944, NSF is committed to protecting human health and safety worldwide. Operating in more than 175 countries, NSF International is a Pan American Health Organization/World Health Organization (WHO) Collaborating Center on Food Safety, Water Quality and Indoor Environment.

Media Contact:

Jade Schwarting

Verde Brand Communications

jade@verdepr.com

317-460-3464

SOURCE Athletic Greens

Related Links

http://athleticgreens.com

