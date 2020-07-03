Athletic Republic Announces Partnership with Klean Athlete®

PARK CITY, Utah, June 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Athletic Republic, the nation's leading sports performance training franchisor, today announced the rollout of its new partnership with Klean Athlete®, developer of premium nutritional supplements for athletes. Athletic Republic will be making the Klean Athlete® line of science-based, NSF Certified for Sport® supplements available through its network of 85 franchisees and licensees worldwide.

"We are very excited to be partnering with Klean, ensuring that our athletes and trainers have access to, and consume, only the best supplemental products for their health and athletic performance," said Charlie Graves, CEO of Athletic Republic. "We were also impressed by Klean's commitment to offering only products that are NSF Certified for Sport® and of the very highest quality, free of contaminants, unnecessary additives, and over 270 WADA banned substances. They're products we're proud to stand behind."

"We're honored that Athletic Republic has put their trust in Klean and has chosen our products as the preferred sports supplement for their athletes. We believe in empowering athletes to achieve peak performance through optimal health and nutrition, and this partnership will enable us to reach more athletes through a network of trainers who athletes turn to for their expertise," said Adam Branfman, Director of Klean Athlete. "Athletic Republic is fully aligned with our approach, and together we're committed to supporting their athletes with our products on their journey to health, wellness and peak performance."

The Klean product line is available through AR's network of sports performance training centers and will be available in-center or directly online via a QR code available in displays and other material.

About Athletic Republic

Athletic Republic is a leading sports performance training franchisor with 85 locations worldwide. It is the premier destination for individualized, sport-specific training for athletes of all ages and abilities, helping them improve speed, power, agility and stamina. For more information, visit www.athleticrepublic.com.

About Klean Athlete®

Klean Athlete® is a complete line of NSF Certified for Sport®, science-based sports supplements formulated with clean, high-quality ingredients for all athletes, from recreational to pro. Klean Athlete® supports active lifestyles and empowers athletes to achieve peak performance through optimal health. It is part of Atrium Professional Brands, a globally recognized leader in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of innovative nutritional health products. For more information, visit www.kleanathlete.com

Contact:

Lindsay Simpson

435-647-9000

[email protected]

SOURCE Athletic Republic