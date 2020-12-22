Athletico Physical Therapy Announces 8th Annual Coach of the Year Award Winner

OAK BROOK, Ill., Dec. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Athletico Physical Therapy is proud to announce Coach Bruce Tres of Loyola Academy in Wilmette, Illinois as the winner of the 8th Annual Athletico Coach of the Year Award. In addition to receiving a commemorative plaque, Coach Tres will receive a $500 Amazon gift card and Athletico swag bag. The Athletico Coach of the Year Award was created to recognize coaches for all they do to serve their local communities, including sportsmanship, coaching success and classroom involvement.

"We are very excited for Coach Tres. It was evident in the many nominations that we received that his passion for coaching teaches lessons both in the bowling alley and in life beyond high school. Players and parents alike spoke of his ability to connect, stay diligent and maximize any opportunities to coach even during a global pandemic." said Payten Gerjerts, Director of Athletic Training Services. "In a year of uncertainty, hearing how much a single person can affect the many is a concept we should all appreciate and look to emulate. Congrats to Coach and we at Athletico wish him the best this season."

Nominated by a myriad of athletes and their parents and a longtime member of the Loyola Academy community, Coach Bruce Tres has impacted students inside and outside of the bowling alleys over the years. In 2020 Coach Tres entered into his 19th year coaching at Loyola Academy. During his tenure the Loyola Academy Bowling team has never finished below 2nd place in conference play and has earned the title of conference champions 4 times, with 20 total tournament wins under the Lady Rambler's belt. As one of the founders of the Girls Catholic Athletic Conference (GCAC), Coach Tres has produced over 60 all-conference bowlers with 4 being selected as Player of the Year. Individually, Coach Tres has received the honor of being a Top 100 Coaches Internationally 10 times. As a professional bowler over the past 30 years, Coach Tres has bowled 23 – 300 games! It is very apparent that Coach Tres values his role as someone that supports his community both athletically and academically, and promotes sportsmanship even through the hardest of times.

"The Loyola Academy Athletic Department congratulates LA Bowling Coach Bruce Tres on receiving Athletico's Coach of the Year award. Bruce is a dedicated and caring coach who shares his passion and love of the sport with the team," said Genevieve Atwood, Loyola Academy Athletic Director. "We are proud that Coach Bruce Tres is a Loyola Academy Rambler!"

The Coach of the Year Award was open to any junior high or high school level coach within the states of Arizona, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Missouri, Nebraska, Ohio, South Dakota, Texas or Wisconsin. Nominations were open to the public and submitted via an online entry form. Nominators were required to explain why their coach should be recognized. A selection committee within Athletico reviewed the nominations before selecting Coach Tres as the winner. Nominations for the 2021 award will be accepted next fall.

