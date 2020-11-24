Athletico Physical Therapy Announces Launch of New Brand Campaign Highlighting Consumer Choice in Healthcare

The campaign theme, "It All Starts with Athletico," encourages people to start their recovery journey from pain or injury with physical therapy. It addresses the reality that while physical therapy is often the thing that is done only after medication, x-rays or even surgery, there are numerous benefits to seeking physical therapy as a first option to overcoming pain and injuries. In fact, clinical studies have shown that starting with physical therapy can reduce overall cost of care, including patient out-of-pocket expenses, lead to better overall patient outcomes and significantly reduce opioid use for individuals with musculoskeletal conditions.

"People are being more proactive about their healthcare choices and we're seeking to educate consumers about the effectiveness of physical therapy as a treatment for a variety of conditions that have significant impact on quality of life," said Carrie Bienkowski, Athletico Chief Marketing Officer, adding "Whether people come to see us because they want peace of mind that their injury is healing correctly or if they need help deciding if they need to visit the doctor, our experts can help navigate their healthcare journey."

The "It All Starts with Athletico" campaign includes a series of videos featuring people returning to their everyday, simple tasks because they started their recovery with Athletico. The campaign also invites people to schedule a free assessment which are available in clinic or via secure online video chat, reflecting the new realities of how people seek out healthcare. The integrated campaign features a variety of assets including digital and broadcast TV, social media placements, digital banners and radio.

As an essential services provider, Athletico remains open to provide our patients with safe, affordable, and effective care. Following the guidelines of the CDC, our clinics have enhanced health and safety protocols put in place to keep clinicians and patients safe.

Athletico has consistently championed innovation that improves the patient experience, being one of the first physical therapy providers to launch a telemedicine platform that is available across its entire network. It has also expanded a successful Chicagoland pilot of a home physical therapy service. "We're passionate about the benefits of physical therapy and believe that providing multiple choices of access is critical to the delivery of modern, patient-centric healthcare, especially when so many people are being impacted by COVID," said Ron Rogers, CEO of Athletico.

In addition to the core Brand campaign, some creative assets will be customized to the local markets where Athletico operates to highlight relationships with professional sports teams like the Chicago Bears and the Detroit Red Wings as well as colleges like the University of Iowa, the University of Nebraska, and Indiana University.

"We're immensely proud of the fact that our highly-trained and qualified clinicians are often the first choice among professional and collegiate athletes to help them recover from injuries and improve performance. We're also equally proud of the everyday victories that so many of our patients' experience following treatment," said Bienkowski.

About Athletico Physical Therapy

Athletico Physical Therapy provides the highest quality orthopedic rehabilitation services to communities, employers and athletes in over 525 locations throughout 12 states with more than 5,000 employees. Athletico is committed to our patients and referring physicians through our patient-centric focus, positive work environment, attention to quality and high standard of care. Athletico measures patient outcomes and satisfaction and is dedicated to continuous improvement. Athletico was named #1 Workplace in Chicago, "Best Physical Therapy Practice in the Nation" by ADVANCE magazine, Top Workplace in the Nation and has been recognized as a leader in employee volunteering and charitable giving. Our services include physical and occupational/hand therapy, workers' compensation, women's health therapy, concussion management and athletic training. For more information, or to schedule a free assessment in clinic or now online with our virtual free assessments, visit www.athletico.com and follow us on Twitter at @athletico

