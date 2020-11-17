Athletico Physical Therapy Announces New Chief Operating Officer

"Skip is a strong addition to the Athletico senior management team," said Ron Rodgers, CEO of Athletico Physical Therapy. "Skip's extensive experience and deep knowledge of retail operations in a healthcare environment will further drive our business forward and ensure our ability to grow rapidly and efficiently. I have full confidence that he will be an inspirational and effective leader for our associates while focusing on patient outcomes, quality care and revenue growth."

Bourdo joins Athletico from Walgreens, where he was responsible for all pharmacy and retail operations in the Western and Southern U.S., as well as the non-mainland regions, comprised of 4,700 retail stores and specialty pharmacy locations in 29 States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. In over 27 years at Walgreens, Bourdo served in varying roles and senior leadership positions in store operations and at the Walgreens support center. In 2018, Bourdo led the Walgreens Business Transformation team, accountable for business planning, the change office, and further development of the organization to optimize operations.

"I am extremely excited to join the Athletico Physical Therapy team and honored to be associated with the best clinicians in the industry," said Skip Bourdo. "I have been very impressed with the high-quality patient care Athletico brings to the communities we serve and look forward to building on the fantastic track record of excellence and growth that Athletico is known for."

Athletico Physical Therapy provides the highest quality orthopedic rehabilitation services to communities, employers and athletes in over 529 locations throughout 12 states with more than 5,000 employees. Athletico is committed to our patients and referring physicians through our patient-centric focus, positive work environment, attention to quality and high standard of care. Athletico measures patient outcomes and satisfaction and is dedicated to continuous improvement. Athletico was named #1 Workplace in Chicago, "Best Physical Therapy Practice in the Nation" by ADVANCE magazine, Top Workplace in the Nation and has been recognized as a leader in employee volunteering and charitable giving. Our services include physical and occupational/hand therapy, workers' compensation, women's health therapy, concussion management and athletic training. For more information, or to schedule a free assessment in clinic or now online with our virtual free assessments, visit www.athletico.com and follow us on Twitter at @athletico.

