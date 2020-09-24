Athletico Physical Therapy Clinician Care Recognized as 'Exceptional' by Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS)

OAK BROOK, Ill., Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Athletico Physical Therapy, a leader in physical and occupational therapy, voluntarily participated in CMS's 2019 Quality Payment Program (QPP) which resulted in its clinicians being recognized as top-tier providers under the nation's premier quality of care measurement program. The Quality Payment Program is part of Medicare's Merit-Based Incentive Payment System (MIPS) which is designed to tie payments to high quality and cost-efficient care, and is the only national benchmark for physical and occupational therapy services.

The Quality Payment Program rewards providers for creating value, achieving excellence in clinical outcomes, improving population health, reducing costs and empowering patients to take an active role in their care process. Individuals and organizations who score in the 'Exceptional' range are designated as top-tier providers and will be awarded a bonus on every covered Medicare Part B payment received in 2021.

In 2019, physical and occupational therapists nation-wide became eligible to report under the MIPS program. Athletico Physical Therapy and its clinicians voluntarily participated in the program across all 530 of its locations, understanding participation in this program provided an opportunity to create value and promote excellence in outcomes for patients. MIPS performance is scored on a scale of 1-100, with exceptional performance defined by scores at or above 75 points. Athletico's average performance score across the entirety of its network of 530 clinics exceeded 90 points, well above the Exceptional Performance Threshold of 75.

"While Athletico therapists were not required to participate in this program in 2019, we elected to participate and use it as an opportunity to demonstrate the high quality of care and market-leading patient experience that our clinicians routinely deliver to their patients. Our performance under this program confirms the positive feedback our patients have been providing to us for years and reinforces our commitment to create value and contain costs for our patients, payers, and partners," says Ron Rodgers, President and CEO of Athletico.

About Athletico Physical Therapy

Athletico Physical Therapy provides the highest quality orthopedic rehabilitation services to communities, employers and athletes in over 525 locations throughout 12 states with more than 5,000 employees. Athletico is committed to our patients and referring physicians through our patient-centric focus, positive work environment, attention to quality and high standard of care. Athletico measures patient outcomes and satisfaction and is dedicated to continuous improvement. Athletico was named #1 Workplace in Chicago, "Best Physical Therapy Practice in the Nation" by ADVANCE magazine, Top Workplace in the Nation and has been recognized as a leader in employee volunteering and charitable giving. Our services include physical and occupational/hand therapy, workers' compensation, women's health therapy, concussion management and athletic training. For more information, or to schedule a free assessment in clinic or now online with our virtual free assessments, visit www.athletico.com and follow us on Twitter at @athletico.

CONTACT: Mandy Pasquale | Athletico Physical Therapy

630-575-6269 | [email protected]

SOURCE Athletico Physical Therapy

Related Links

https://www.athletico.com

