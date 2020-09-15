Athletico Physical Therapy Expands Leadership Team with New Senior Executives

OAK BROOK, Ill., Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Athletico Physical Therapy, a leading provider of physical therapy services, announced the appointment of three Senior Executives to their Leadership Team.

Greg Michelini joins Athletico as the organization's Chief Information Officer (CIO). In this role, Michelini will be responsible for building a world-class IT organization and driving innovations that enable operational excellence and enhance patient-care. Michelini started his career with Accenture (Andersen Consulting) as a Technical Architect in their products market unit, supporting customers in the pharmaceutical, retail, and automotive/industrial equipment industries. He has since spent the last 16 years at Walgreens Boots Alliance supporting many areas of the business in a variety of different roles in the U.S. and the U.K. Greg graduated from University of Illinois (Urbana-Champaign) with a degree in Civil Engineering.

Carrie Bienkowski joins Athletico as the organization's new Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). In this role, Bienkowski will oversee all aspects of strategy, planning and operations of the company's marketing and sales initiatives. Bienkowski is a seasoned brand strategist with expertise in consumer packaged goods, e-commerce, digital marketing, and retail. Prior to Athletico, she served as CMO for pioneering online grocer, Peapod. Other former roles include Head of Buyer Experience for eBay Fashion in Europe , and earlier in her career she spent nearly a decade at Procter & Gamble in various brand management roles. She also serves on the Board of Directors for Conformis, Inc., a Boston -based medical technology company. She received her degree in Finance from the University of Notre Dame .

Mike Drucker joins Athletico as the organization's Senior Vice President of Payor Relations (SVP). In this role, Drucker will be responsible for growing patient access to Athletico care through expanding the company's relationships with new and existing payors, including value-based service contracts. Drucker was a senior executive at Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois where he led various finance, network performance, and value-based programming teams. Earlier in his career, Drucker was a health care analyst for clients of large investment banks. Mike received his degree in Finance from the University of Indiana ( Bloomington ), has an MBA from University of Chicago and is a CFA Charterholder.

"The strength of our talent has always been part of the Athletico success story, and we are thrilled to have these new executives join our senior leadership team," said Ron Rodgers, CEO of Athletico Physical Therapy. "Their strategic innovation and deep functional expertise will be instrumental to our continued growth and operational excellence as we look to further expand our business both in the near term and future."

About Athletico Physical Therapy

Athletico Physical Therapy provides the highest quality orthopedic rehabilitation services to communities, employers and athletes in over 500 locations throughout 12 states with more than 5,000 employees. Athletico is committed to our patients and referring physicians through our patient-centric focus, positive work environment, attention to quality and high standard of care. Athletico measures patient outcomes and satisfaction and is dedicated to continuous improvement. Athletico was named #1 Workplace in Chicago, "Best Physical Therapy Practice in the Nation" by ADVANCE magazine, Top Workplace in the Nation and has been recognized as a leader in employee volunteering and charitable giving. Our services include physical and occupational/hand therapy, workers' compensation, women's health therapy, concussion management and athletic training. For more information, or to schedule a free assessment in clinic or now online with our virtual free assessments, visit www.athletico.com and follow us on Twitter at @athletico.

