Athletico Physical Therapy Opens at Renaissance Center in Downtown Detroit

"There are so many people trying to make a positive difference in the world, and this opportunity gives us the chance to support them by getting more involved in charities and health initiatives in Detroit," said Nichole Chakur, PT, DPT, OCS and Clinic Manager of Athletico Detroit Downtown. "One in four people in Michigan have a pre-existing condition, many which can be prevented by movement and exercise; and who better to help people achieve better movement than our physical therapists at Athletico?"

To learn more, or to schedule a free assessment, visit www.athletico.com/Detroit-Downtown.

Services available at Athletico Detroit Downtown include:

Physical therapy – Our physical therapists treat you to reduce pain, improve or restore mobility, and to help you remain at your optimal health without further risk of injury. We also offer joint replacement therapy, headache treatment, concussion therapy and more.

– If you have a strain, sprain or nagging pain, you can see one of our experts for a free, 30-minute assessment. We evaluate your injury and recommend treatment. If needed, we can begin treatment immediately, no referral necessary. Please note, restrictions apply. Work injuries – We are committed to helping everyone practice safety at work. Our workers' compensation specialists are trained to assess workplace environments and worker behaviors to provide customized intervention techniques and programs. In addition to treating injuries that occur on the job, our services include work conditioning, ergonomics, post-offer/pre-employment testing and more.

– We are committed to helping everyone practice safety at work. Our workers' compensation specialists are trained to assess workplace environments and worker behaviors to provide customized intervention techniques and programs. In addition to treating injuries that occur on the job, our services include work conditioning, ergonomics, post-offer/pre-employment testing and more. Vestibular rehabilitation – Our vestibular specialists use a comprehensive approach to evaluating and treating patients with complaints of dizziness, balance deficits and motion sensitivity. If you experience dizziness or other balance issues, take our Vestibular Quiz to find out if your symptoms can be treated with physical therapy.

– Our vestibular specialists use a comprehensive approach to evaluating and treating patients with complaints of dizziness, balance deficits and motion sensitivity. If you experience dizziness or other balance issues, take our Vestibular Quiz to find out if your symptoms can be treated with physical therapy. Functional Movement Screens™ – This screen identifies functional limitations in athletes so that our experts can design exercises to address the issue. This can help you improve athletic performance and minimize the risk of future injury.

– This screen identifies functional limitations in athletes so that our experts can design exercises to address the issue. This can help you improve athletic performance and minimize the risk of future injury. Blood flow restriction rehabilitation – Blood flow restriction rehabilitation (BFR) uses a specialized inflatable device on an exercising extremity. It is inflated to a specific pressure intermittently to reduce blood flow to the area of the body. BFR technology minimizes the effects of limited extremity use, shortens rehab time, and has been shown to enhance outcomes.

Additionally, Athletico Detroit Downtown:

Accepts all major insurance plans so you don't need to worry about your visits not being covered.

Offers convenient hours, including early mornings and late evenings.

Schedules each initial evaluation quickly, sometimes the same or next day, but always within 24-48 hours.

Provides ongoing patient education on diagnosis, treatment plans and prescribed home-exercise programs.

Practices clear, consistent communication between therapist, physician and patient regarding progress.

Athletico Detroit Downtown

200 Renaissance Ctr., Ste. 1202

Detroit, MI 48243

Phone: 313-334-4302

www.athletico.com/Detroit-Downtown

DetroitDowntown@athletico.com

ABOUT ATHLETICO

Athletico Physical Therapy provides the highest quality orthopedic rehabilitation services to communities, employers and athletes in over 475 locations throughout twelve states with more than 5,000 employees. Athletico is committed to our patients and referring physicians through our patient-centric focus, positive work environment, attention to quality and high standard of care. Athletico measures patient outcomes and satisfaction and is dedicated to continuous improvement. Athletico was named #1 Workplace in Chicago, "Best Physical Therapy Practice in the Nation" by ADVANCE magazine, Top Workplace in the Nation and has been recognized as a leader in employee volunteering and charitable giving. Our services include physical and occupational/hand therapy, workers' compensation, women's health therapy, concussion management and athletic training. For more information, or to schedule a free injury screening, please visit www.athletico.com and follow us on Twitter at @athletico.

