Athletico Physical Therapy Opens in Bensenville

BENSENVILLE, Ill., Sept. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Athletico Physical Therapy has opened a new location in Bensenville on Monday, September 24th at 460 W. Irving Park Rd., Suite G, Bensenville, IL 60106. Athletico is looking forward to continuing its quality of care throughout the Chicagoland area.

"My goal is for Athletico to become an integral member of the Bensenville community," said Sarah Cortez Glawe, PT, DPT and Facility Manager of Athletico. "Our location will provide residents with high-quality physical therapy services to address and improve their functional and physical impairments and limitations. I look forward to making an impact on the Bensenville community by improving the health, wellness and quality of life for residents of all ages and needs."

To learn more, or to schedule a free assessment, visit www.athletico.com/Bensenville.

Services available at Athletico Bensenville include:

Physical therapy – Our physical therapists treat you to reduce pain, improve or restore mobility, and to help you remain at your optimal health without further risk of injury. We also offer joint replacement therapy, headache treatment, concussion therapy and more.

– Our physical therapists treat you to reduce pain, improve or restore mobility, and to help you remain at your optimal health without further risk of injury. We also offer joint replacement therapy, headache treatment, concussion therapy and more. Free assessments – If you have a strain, sprain or nagging pain, you can see one of our experts for a free, 30-minute assessment. We evaluate your injury and recommend treatment. If needed, we can begin treatment immediately, no referral necessary. Please note, restrictions apply.

– If you have a strain, sprain or nagging pain, you can see one of our experts for a free, 30-minute assessment. We evaluate your injury and recommend treatment. If needed, we can begin treatment immediately, no referral necessary. Please note, restrictions apply. Work Injuries – We are committed to helping everyone practice safety at work. Our workers' compensation specialists are trained to assess workplace environments and worker behaviors to provide customized intervention techniques and programs. In addition to treating injuries that occur on the job, our services include work conditioning, ergonomics, post-offer/pre-employment testing and more.

– We are committed to helping everyone practice safety at work. Our workers' compensation specialists are trained to assess workplace environments and worker behaviors to provide customized intervention techniques and programs. In addition to treating injuries that occur on the job, our services include work conditioning, ergonomics, post-offer/pre-employment testing and more. Vestibular rehabilitation – A comprehensive approach to evaluating and treating patients with complaints of dizziness, balance deficits and motion sensitivity. Patients can take our Vestibular Quiz to see if they have symptoms that could be treated with physical therapy.

– A comprehensive approach to evaluating and treating patients with complaints of dizziness, balance deficits and motion sensitivity. Patients can take our Vestibular Quiz to see if they have symptoms that could be treated with physical therapy. Manual therapy – Our certified clinicians use hand-on techniques to apply pressure to the soft tissues of the body to help relax muscles, increase circulation, and reduce tissue inflammation

Additionally, Athletico Bensenville:

Accepts all major insurance plans so you don't need to worry about your visits not being covered.

Offers convenient hours, including early mornings, late evenings and Saturdays.

Schedules each initial evaluation within 24-48 hours of the patient's request.

Provides ongoing patient education on diagnosis, treatment plans and prescribed home-exercise programs.

Practices clear, consistent communication between therapist, physician and patient regarding progress.

Athletico Bensenville

460 W. Irving Park Rd., Suite G

Bensenville, IL 60106

Phone: 630-948-5665

www.athletico.com/Bensenville

Bensenville@athletico.com

ABOUT ATHLETICO

Athletico Physical Therapy provides the highest quality orthopedic rehabilitation services to communities, employers and athletes in over 450 locations throughout twelve states with more than 4500 employees. Athletico is committed to our patients and referring physicians through our patient-centric focus, positive work environment, attention to quality and high standard of care. Athletico measures patient outcomes and satisfaction and is dedicated to continuous improvement. Athletico was named #1 Workplace in Chicago, "Best Physical Therapy Practice in the Nation" by ADVANCE magazine, Top Workplace in the Nation and has been recognized as a leader in employee volunteering and charitable giving. Our services include physical and occupational/hand therapy, workers' compensation, women's health therapy, concussion management and athletic training. For more information, or to schedule a free injury screening, please visit www.athletico.com and follow us on Twitter at @athletico.

