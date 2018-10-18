Athletico Physical Therapy Opens in Elkhorn

"Elkhorn is a great community that reminds me of the close-knit, small town family experience that I had growing up in Mukwonago," said Sam Arnold, PT, DPT, CMPT and Clinic Manager of Athletico Elkhorn. "With most other physical therapy providers located more than 20 minutes away, I am excited for the opportunity to serve this community and provide my patients with the highest level of care so that they can get back to what it is they enjoy doing."

Services available at Athletico Elkhorn include:

Physical therapy – Our physical therapists treat you to reduce pain, improve or restore mobility, and to help you remain at your optimal health without further risk of injury. We also offer joint replacement therapy, headache treatment, concussion therapy and more.

Additionally, Athletico Elkhorn:

Accepts all major insurance plans so you don't need to worry about your visits not being covered.

Offers convenient hours, including early mornings, late evenings and Saturdays.

Schedules each initial evaluation quickly, sometimes the same or next day, but always within 24-48 hours.

Provides ongoing patient education on diagnosis, treatment plans and prescribed home-exercise programs.

Practices clear, consistent communication between therapist, physician and patient regarding progress.

Athletico Elkhorn

1020 N Wisconsin St.

Elkhorn, WI 53121

Phone: 262-725-0237

www.athletico.com/Elkhorn

Elkhorn@athletico.com

ABOUT ATHLETICO

Athletico Physical Therapy provides the highest quality orthopedic rehabilitation services to communities, employers and athletes in over 450 locations throughout eleven states with more than 4500 employees. Athletico is committed to our patients and referring physicians through our patient-centric focus, positive work environment, attention to quality and high standard of care. Athletico measures patient outcomes and satisfaction and is dedicated to continuous improvement. Athletico was named #1 Workplace in Chicago, "Best Physical Therapy Practice in the Nation" by ADVANCE magazine, Top Workplace in the Nation and has been recognized as a leader in employee volunteering and charitable giving. Our services include physical and occupational/hand therapy, workers' compensation, women's health therapy, concussion management and athletic training. For more information, or to schedule a free injury screening, please visit www.athletico.com and follow us on Twitter at @athletico.

